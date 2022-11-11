Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

By Press Trust of India
November 11, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 11 2022 07:54:17 GMT+0000
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore
Lighthouse India Fund III, Mala Gopal Gaonkar and Narotam S Sekhsaria sold a total of 2,84,34,390 shares of the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As many as three entities on Thursday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 491 crore through open market transactions.


Lighthouse India Fund III, Mala Gopal Gaonkar and Narotam S Sekhsaria sold a total of 2,84,34,390 shares of the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.


The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 171.75-Rs 173.70 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 491.35 crore.


Meanwhile, Segantii India Mauritius, Norges Bank on Account of Government Petroleum Fund and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc acquired the shares of the company.


At the end of the September quarter, Lighthouse India Fund III held 2.04%, Mala Gopal Gaonkar owned 2.40% and Narotam S Sekhsaria had 3.11% stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchanges.


On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 5.15% higher at Rs 185.80 on NSE and Rs 187.95 on BSE.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Healthtech startup Even raises $15M from Alpha Wave, Lightrock

I am sorry: Byju apologetic but undaunted at TechSparks

[Funding roundup] Automovill, Up, Spintly raise early-stage deals

Daily Capsule
Day 1 at TechSparks 2022
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato shares climb over 8% as firm narrows loss

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 11, 2022)

Healthtech startup Even raises $15M from Alpha Wave, Lightrock

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

BYJU'S CEO says up for bumper growth in FY22, with revenue up 3X and losses down by half

BYJU’S says four out of five acquisitions to break even by next quarter