Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as new COO

By Payal Ganguly
November 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 03 2022 14:43:23 GMT+0000
Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as new COO
In his new role as Wipro COO, Amit Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency and helping drive sustainable growth.
Indian Information Technology services major ﻿Wipro Ltd﻿ has announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as the Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board. Amit joins Wipro from Capgemini, where he served as the COO of the financial services business unit and member of the Executive Committee till July 2022.


He takes over the mantel from former COO Bhanumurthy Ballapuram who retired in July 2021. 


The IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta alumnus has held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems.


“I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organisation’s core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” said Amit Choudhary, COO, Wipro Limited.

In his new role, Amit will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency and helping drive sustainable growth. He will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO , CISO, and the Enterprise Risk Management functions. 

“Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Wipro Limited, in a statement issued by the company. 


He added, “With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients.”


Wipro has been in the news of late for taking a stand against moonlighting by its employees. It fired 300 employees found to be working other jobs while under employment with the company.


The company reported a muted performance in Q2 FY23, with a 9% decline in net profits year on year. Wipro recorded net profit of Rs 2,659 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 22, 539.7, a 14.6% growth from the year-ago period. 

 

