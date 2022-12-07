Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Blume Ventures closes its largest fund at $250M

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 08:38:08 GMT+0000
Blume Ventures closes its largest fund at $250M
The fund will invest in 30-35 companies across technology verticals.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Blume Ventures﻿has closed its fourth fund at a corpus of $250 million. This is the firm's largest fund so far, and is more than double its previous one.


The venture capital investor said in a statement that, with the closure of this fund, its assets under management have crossed $600 million.


The 12-year-old firm focusses on early-stage, technology-led startups in sectors such as edtech, fintech, healthcare, commerce and consumer internet, robotics, AI, and SaaS.


Blume Fund IV will be managed by a 15-member investment team led by Sajith Pai, Arpit Agarwal, Ashish Fafadia, Sanjay Nath, and Karthik Reddy. It will invest in 30-35 companies across technology verticals.


"It has been satisfying to see the brand scale and be able to raise a fund size that is finally commensurate to its needs and more so when there is an overall gloom around fundraising and liquidity globally," said Ashish, one of Blume’s partners. "The fund size, diversity of LPs (limited partners), and oversubscription is a testament to the coming of age of Blume, the institution."


The firm's first fund of $60 million was launched in 2011, and it invested in 60 startups including Purplle, Grey Orange, Turtlemint, Exotel, Cashify, and IDfy.


The second and third funds of $60 million and $102 million were launched in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Portfolio companies in these rounds included Unacademy, Slice, Spinny, Dunzo, Koo, and Healthifyme.


"We are grateful to our anchor supporters and new believers who have emphatically backed Blume IV," said Sanjay Nath, Partner at Blume Ventures. "Thanks to an increasing reality of IPO and M&A exits, there is a resurgence of 2x founders and operators, as well as higher quality first-time founders."

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

‘Data science should be pervasive, embedded in your business processes’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Daily Capsule
H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 7 2022)

Apple updates App Store pricing system globally with 700 new price points

How ValueFirst is simplifying the complex world of email marketing

PracticeLeague brings order to enterprises' legal workflows

TechSparks 2022: India offers a unique opportunity to build regional products that can scale on a national-level

Bengaluru fintech thought leaders to decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data