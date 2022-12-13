BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days to reach 12 crore-mark

Leading stock exchange ﻿BSE Ltd﻿ on Tuesday said it has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform in a span of 148 days, taking the total count to 12 crore.





The exchange added one crore investors' accounts between July 18 and December 13, BSE said in a statement. In comparison, the exchange took 124, 91, 85, and 107 days for the previous milestones of 11 crore, 10 crore, 9 crore and 8 crore, respectively.





"BSE crossed the milestone of 12 crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) on December 13, 2022," the exchange said.





Of the 12 crore users, 42% fall in the 30 to 40 age brackets, followed by 23% in 20-30 years and 11% in the 40-50 age bracket.





In terms of states, Maharashtra leads in terms of investors with a share of 20% of the total 12 crore investors. This was followed by Gujarat at 10%, Uttar Pradesh at 9% and Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at 6% each.





The exchange did not specify how many of these accounts are active or only for mutual fund investments, as a vast majority of trading volume is on rival bourse NSE.





Founded in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE has a broad shareholder base. It provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.