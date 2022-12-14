Menu
Govt to sell 5% IRCTC shares in price band of Rs 680-Rs 734

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 16:01:38 GMT+0000
Govt to sell 5% IRCTC shares in price band of Rs 680-Rs 734
The central government will offload 4 crore equity shares representing 5% of IRCTC holding over on December 15-16.
The central government will sell up to a 5% stake in ﻿IRCTC﻿, according to the BSE filing.


In the offer of sale (OFS), Centre said it would offload 4 crore equity shares over two days—December 15 and December 16.


The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 680 per equity share, which is 7.4% lower than IRCTC's closing price of Rs 734.70 on BSE on December 14.

"The offer shall take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 15, 2022 (T day) and December 16, 2022 (T+1 day), from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) on both days," said the company in the filings.
ALSO READ
KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

It also said that the non-retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on December 15, 2022. Retail investors will be allowed to place their bids the next day. Also, non-retail investors who placed their bids on T day and chose to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day shall be allowed to revise their bids as per the OFS guidelines on December 16.


A minimum of 25% of the shares in the OFS will be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while the rest 10% will be kept aside for retail investors.


The OFS is handled by Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs, and JM Financials.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

