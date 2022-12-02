Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

EXCLUSIVE: Creators of India’s first virtual influencer to launch new model with South Indian focus

By Akanksha Sarma
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 09:39:01 GMT+0000
EXCLUSIVE: Creators of India’s first virtual influencer to launch new model with South Indian focus
After Kyra, TopSocial India is set to launch Sravya, a new character with a polyglot persona. The agency also plans to launch five other models in the near future.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

TopSocial India, the agency behind the launch of India's first virtual influencer model Kyra, is rolling out a new model Sravya to focus on the South Indian market today.


Sravya will have a polyglot persona and will be able to converse with her audiences in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. She will play the role of Kyra's manager and is set to have her own Instagram page. "To us it made sense... if Kyra is a virtual influencer then her manager should also be virtual," Himanshu Goel, Business Head of TopSocial India, tells YourStory.


With Sravya, the focus is on targeting audiences in the South Indian region. Her origin story will include that she is from Palakkad in Kerala. "There is a huge interest in the South Indian market... it is a market that loves technology as is evident from their movies that use a lot of CGI. So it is natural that they will also have a social media online in terms of CGI," he says.

ALSO READ
Hello World and the Metaverse: A chat with Kyra, India’s first virtual influencer

According to Himanshu, the agency has already mapped out a plan for five more characters and will begin introducing them in a phased manner.


Since her launch in May, Kyra, TopSocial India's first virtual influencer project, has grown from having 15,000 followers on Instagram to over 201,000 followers as of December. She was also the first virtual influencer to collaborate with brands like boAt and Amazon Prime. The company hopes Kyra will overtake imma, an influencer based in Japan who currently has 400,000 followers on the platform.


Virtual influencers have been all the rage recently. A 2022 virtual influencers survey conducted by the Influencer Marketing Factory revealed that 58% of respondents follow at least one virtual influencer and 35% of consumers said they had purchased a product promoted by a virtual influencer. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI’s digital lending rules: there could be more to follow

Paytm shares up ~5% as brokerages turn bullish after management highlights "large" growth opportunity

FOOD SYSTEMS LIVE! BUSINESS FOR A CAUSE

TechSparks 2022: Experts weigh in on how ONDC is set to transform the ecommerce business landscape in India

How emerging financial technologies can transform the way banking systems work in India

TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India