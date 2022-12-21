D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital

﻿Beco﻿ an eco-friendly home and personal care D2C startup said it raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by Rukam Capital. Climate Angels, Dia Mirza along with other investors also participated in the round.





The startup will use the fresh capital towards its R&D efforts (product innovation, development in sustainability), marketing, and supply chain function, and focus on talent acquisition across verticals to boost growth.





Speaking on the investment, Dia Mirza said, "I am investing in Beco because I feel it is my responsibility to not just use my voice but my resources to back eco-sensitive, sustainable businesses. Beco's mission resonates with my vision, and I am happy to work in synergy towards a happier, healthier planet."

Founders of Beco

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia, Beco makes sustainable living convenient by providing easily accessible and affordable products for Indian consumers.





The Mumbai-based startup has expanded into 10,000 offline retail stores across India.





“The initial idea for Beco came from the realisation that every piece of plastic disposed of will last for decades, and find its way back to us in some form, causing immeasurable harm," said Aditya Ruia, Co-founder of Beco. "We are thrilled to have a spate of like-minded individuals in our investors who share our vision of making sustainable living convenient, affordable, accessible, and finally a reality.”