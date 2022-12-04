Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintechs replacing banks a misconception; CBDC experience so far comforting: RBI Deputy Governor

By Press Trust of India
December 04, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 04 2022 15:21:42 GMT+0000
Fintechs replacing banks a misconception; CBDC experience so far comforting: RBI Deputy Governor
Exuding confidence that the banks will be able to embrace technology, he also enlisted a few missed opportunities of the past and also ones which showed their "resistance" to change.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Speculation around fintechs replacing banks is a "misconception", but lenders need to be more diligent in adopting technological changes, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Saturday.


Exuding confidence that the banks will be able to embrace technology, he also enlisted a few missed opportunities of the past and also ones which showed their "resistance" to change.


"Banks are here to stay, but banking is mutating fast," Sankar said addressing an event organised by IBA in Mumbai, and added that they ought to adapt fast to the changes being brought about by technological progress.


"It's a misconception to view Fintech entities as a possible replacement to banks," he said, stressing that these modern-age enterprises facilitate banking and are not a competition to banks in any way.


On the missed opportunities front, Sankar cited the case of the hugely popular unified payments interface (UPI), where a bulk of the business is owned by non-banking entities because banks missed the bus by not investing in the change from early on.


He also said that the RBI was surprised by the resistance to change displayed by bigger entities in the banking world and outside last year when the central bank brought about a change to make recurring payments more safer.


Sankar said those entities resisting change put forth the idea of customer inconvenience, but added that a survey of customers actually said otherwise, exposing the resistance of such entities to change.


He said whenever the question of new technology adoption comes into the picture, the options before the bank include collaboration, absorption or internalisation.


Of the three, it is collaboration that offers the highest flexibility to banks and they should perhaps opt to go for it, Sankar added.


Sankar said it was the high interest in the private cryptocurrencies which made RBI embark on its project of having its own digital currency which will be regulated and also possess advantages of the digital currencies.


Noting that two experiments - one each on wholesale and retail central bank digital currency - are on right now, Sankar said the experience so far has been comforting on the system's front.


Other parameters including the technology used, its architecture etc will be analysed as we progress on the experiment, he said, adding that the central bank is keen to learn from this.


There are many advantages and use cases that a CBDC offers, like upping the privacy of users and also international payments and settlements, he said.


"Private money in the modern age can only be bank money," Sankar said, adding that technology will help achieve trust and greater efficiency in this pursuit.


He said a regulated banking system is essential to create money, but banks need to think about what will be their business of tomorrow.


The industry lobby grouping's chief executive CEO Sunil Mehta, said it will not be a surprise to see the lending business move towards the digital sphere in the next three-four years.


"We thank the regulators and the government towards our sector with initiatives such as RBI Innovation Hub, Sandbox, UPI, among others, that has helped both the bankers and customers in reaching toward a cost-effective solution for financial services," he added.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Layoffs at OYO

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Daily Capsule
Layoffs at OYO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FPIs turn net buyers in Nov; invest Rs 36,329 Cr in equities

Centre to finalise strategies for 2023 G-20 summit on Monday

HealthifyMe lays off 150 employees in non-operations role

Govt mulls exempting early-stage startups from data protection bill provisions

Layoffs at OYO

WayCool Co-founder Karthik Jayaraman on building a demand-led food supply chain