HCL Technologies expands partnership with Mondelez

HCL Technologies, a leading Indian technology services company has expanded a multi-year contract with Mondelēz International, one of the world’s largest snacks company to enhance the latter’s cybersecurity and digital workplace services globally.





According to a statement from HCL Technologies, it will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Mondelēz International to provide an intuitive, on-demand personalized user experience and accelerated issue resolution to over 110,000 of its employees across 79 countries. In addition, HCL will create a digital experience office to support the continuous improvement and automation of the employee experience at Mondelēz International.





“Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCLTech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience," said Punit Jain, - CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead, Mondelēz International.

Cisco launches new SMB programme in Asia Pacific

Cisco, the global networking technology company has announced the launch of Partner Deal Express at the recently concluded Cisco Live Melbourne. The Partner Deal Express is an initiative aimed at improving sales efficiency and profitability for partners when they sell to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

According to a statement, the programme enables Cisco's partners to provide faster transactions for SMBs as it provides an upfront discount on a targeted portfolio tailored for SMBs. With this, partners would not need to seek approval on deals that fall under this programme.





According to IDC, SMBs comprise approximately 98% of enterprises in Asia Pacific and are a key and majority component of economies. They also generate the largest number of employment opportunities in the region, accounting for more than 50% of the workforce, which creates a growing need for partner expertise in the security and hybrid workspace.





"Small and medium-sized businesses are a big priority for Cisco, especially in Asia Pacific, which is one of the fastest growing markets for SMBs. With technology evolving at a fast pace, SMBs need our partner's expertise to ensure they deploy the right technologies to transform in the right areas and harness the full potential of digitalisation,” said Michiko Kamata, Managing Director, SMB APJC at Cisco.

TCS faces employee discrimination lawsuit in US, says report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading IT services exporter has been served a lawsuit in the United States, alleging employee discrimination, according to a report.





A report by Moneycontrol said the lawsuit by one of its former employees alleged that TCS discriminates against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees. It also suggested that the company has a systematic pattern of discrimination with respect to hiring, staffing, benching, termination and promotion decisions.





The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on December 7. The complainant in this case was a former employee who had worked with TCS for nine years before being let go.





TCS had faced a similar lawsuit in 2015 and the court had ruled in favour of the company in a decision in 2018. The jury had determined that TCS did not have a pattern or practice of discriminating against non-South Asian workers.