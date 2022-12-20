Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Homesfy Realty’s SME IPO opens on December 21: All you need to know

By Anupriya Pandey
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 12:29:38 GMT+0000
Homesfy Realty’s SME IPO opens on December 21: All you need to know
Homesfy’s IPO will be open for subscription from December 21 to 23. The company aims to raise Rs 15.86 crore through its initial stake sale.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Proptech firm Homesfy Realty will open its IPO for subscription on December 21,2022. The company aims to raise Rs 15.86 crore through its initial stake sale. 


The IPO will end on December 23, 2022. It will offer 8,05,200 equity shares with a fixed price of Rs 197 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum and maximum of 600 shares (one lot) amounting to Rs 1,18,200 and HNI investors can apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares (two lots) amounting to Rs 2,36,400. The shares of the company will be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform.

"We are a mid-sized company that now aspires to take the next orbit of growth as we always believed that we have the potential to become a well-run property advisory institution. Hence, the opportunity to get listed on NSE Emerge is a big step in that direction,” said Ashish Kukreja, Founder and CEO, Homesfy Realty. 

The company said in a statement that it would utilise the money raised from the proposed offering for working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and organic expansion. The issue's primary managers are Saarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while ATMS and Co LLP serves as its advisor.

Here’s all you need to know about Homesfy Realty’s SME IPO

Homesfy’s IPO will be open for subscription from December 21 to December 23. The company aims to raise Rs 15.86 crore through its initial stake sale.

ALSO READ
Emerging in Amrit Kaal: How MSMEs in 2023 will define the roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Founded in 2013, Mumbai-headquartered Homesfy has 400+ team members and operates in four cities in India—Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. It aims to simplify the home-buying process and provide relevant home solutions.


It has been the channel partner for builders and developers like Lodha, Godrej, Prestige, Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, Piramal, Raymond, and Mahindra.


Recently, it raised $1.1 million from early-stage growth investors Girish Gulati, Dnyanesh Bhatavadekar, Neha Idnany, Yogesh Bagaria, and Amit Bagaria. 


The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.18 crore with total revenue of Rs 30.31 crore for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. With total revenue of Rs. 12.39 core as of June 30, 2022, it reported a Rs. 1.39 crore profit.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

BetterPlace raises additional capital as part of Series C round

Naomi Patisserie, Plugzmart, The Artment raise early-stage funding

Daily Capsule
FMCG companies find their D2C match
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

QCI Chairman Jaxay Shah appointed to ONDC's board

The Ayurveda Experience raises Rs 50 Cr from Anicut Capital

BetterPlace raises additional capital as part of Series C round

Naomi Patisserie, Plugzmart, The Artment raise early-stage funding

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

TruCap Finance to raise up to Rs 105 Cr from Zeal Global Opportunities Fund