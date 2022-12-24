Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 24, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 24 2022 01:56:31 GMT+0000
Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah
The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focusses on the moment entrepreneurs hit upon their winning idea. This week, we feature Coimbatore-based skin and haircare brand Vilvah.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hundreds of players in the beauty market, some worth millions of dollars in revenue, offer organic products that suit the Indian skin but rarely deliver on their promise. However, one startup from Coimbatore is making skincare products derived entirely from natural ingredients.


Founded in 2017, the ﻿Vilvah Store﻿offers a range of products such as soaps, hair care products, mosquito repellent, deodorants, body butters and body yoghurts, and moisturisers. This week, the company even launched a sunscreen.

Early days

Founder Kruthika Kumaran did not set out to build a brand, instead, she wanted to create a soap to help with her daughter's eczema.


Kruthika has also lost her mother to a complication arising from a skin condition.


The brand, the founder says, grew organically. She initially experimented with the ingredients in her kitchen and the resulting concoctions were used by the family.


The turning point in her journey came when she began getting requests from other people to sell her products.


Kruthika says she soon realised a gap in the market for natural and sustainable products. “This is a brand that was not built like a brand. We didn't have that notion when we started. It's a passion, it's something that I want to do for my daughter and it eventually turned out to be a brand,” says the founder.

Healthy skincare routines
ALSO READ
This Kashmiri entrepreneur is bringing her grandmother’s heirloom skincare recipes to the mainstream

Vilvah, which was launched with a Facebook and Instagram page in 2017, currently has three stores and a website in addition to its social media accounts. She was later joined by her husband Kumaran.


The use of goat milk has been a game-changer for the brand. “Coming from an agricultural background, I created products with goat milk, as they are known for their extreme moisturising qualities,” shares the founder.


“As a brand, we stood because of the milk-based range. We have an entire range now with milk-based skin and hair care products,” she adds.

The hurdles

The biggest challenges for Kruthika were building a team and choosing the right ingredients. “It was challenging for us to create that kind of a formulation using only naturally derived products to perfect the formulation,” says the founder.


Customer feedback helped the startup refine its products. “We take a lot of feedback and we really listen to the customers and we have set up a research and development team that works towards all this feedback,” she says.


The founder also replies to direct messages on social media. The team has now hired a cosmetic scientist and invested in research.


The company says it will close Rs 30 crore in revenue in FY23.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Data science startup Tredence raises $175M in Series B from Advent International

Meet Purple Butterfly Technologies, which helps parents and children manage Autism Spectrum Disorder

[Weekly funding roundup Dec 19-23] Venture investments decline as year comes to close

Daily Capsule
Fintech agenda 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google’s Sundar Pichai met this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here's why.

‘When you listen, you are never short of ideas’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Fintech agenda 2023

We don't encourage sales staff to pursue customers who can't afford products: BYJU'S

[Weekly funding roundup Dec 19-23] Venture investments decline as year comes to close

The Season got Merrier with Antier’s Christmas Celebrations in the Metaverse