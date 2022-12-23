Meta resolves over 23M harmful content reports from India on Facebook, Instagram in Nov

Social media platform ﻿Meta﻿ has taken action on 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policy areas for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policy areas for Instagram in November 2022.





On both Facebook and Instagram, the company took action on adult nudity and sexual activity, bullying and harassment, suicide and self-injury, violent and graphic content, and violence and incitement, Meta said in its Iatest India Monthly Report.





In addition, between November 1 and November 30, Facebook received 889 reports and Instagram received 2,368 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. Of these, the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases on Facebook and 1,124 cases on Instagram.

The reports received on the two platforms were under different categories such as fake profile (1,042), account hacked (1,133), bullying or harassment (218), and inappropriate or abusive content (137).

ALSO READ How GenZ is paving the way for content creation and monetisation

Compared with Meta’s report published last month, the number of complaints it received on both Facebook and Instagram through the Indian grievance mechanism has increased significantly.





Users in India can use the Help Center pages on Facebook and Instagram to share their grievances.





The social media giant is required to publish India Monthly Report in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.





Earlier this month, Meta took down over 40 accounts operated by an Indian firm CyberRoot Risk Advisory, allegedly involved in hacking-for-hire services. It also took down a network of about 900 fake accounts on Instagram and Facebook operated by an unknown entity from China.