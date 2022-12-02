Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NPCI extends market cap deadline for third-party UPI apps by another two years

By Team YS
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 16:39:16 GMT+0000
NPCI extends market cap deadline for third-party UPI apps by another two years
The latest directive by NPCI on the extension of the deadline is a relief for market leaders like PhonePe and Google Pay.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a big relief to leading fintech players like PhonePe and Google Pay on the UPI platform, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline of adhering to a market cap of 30% by another two years.


NPCI, which oversees the unified payment interface (UPI), noted in a circular, “Taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI, and other relevant factors, the timelines for compliance of existing TPAPs who are exceeding the volume cap, is extended by two (2) years i.e. till December 31, 2024, to comply with the volume cap.”

In November 2020, had first proposed the idea of imposing a cap on the volume of transactions by third-party app providers (TPAPs) with the goal of ensuring that there is no single-player dominance on the UPI platform.
digital payments


ALSO READ
PhonePe moves all business from Singapore to India

As things stand today, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm account for around 96% of the transactions on the UPI platform. However, the cap proposal does not apply to Paytm as it has got its own payment bank licence but impacted others like PhonePe and Google Pay.


The latest directive from NPCI reveals the strides made by the UPI platform, which saw a value of Rs 11,90,539.39 crore for the month of November 2022 with 7,309.45 million transactions.


NPCI stated, “In view of the significant potential of digital payments and the need for multi-fold penetration from its current state, it is imperative that other existing and new players (banks and non-banks) shall scale up their consumer outreach for the growth of UPI and achieve overall market equilibrium.”


The move when first proposed NPCI on the cap on transactions, there were a lot of doubts about how this is going to be implemented and the regulator had noted that it would be done in a deferred manner.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture capital inflow remains steady

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture capital inflow remains steady

Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program announces its startup cohort for 2022

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2022)

Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding