Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

RIL arm acquires 23.3% stake in US-based Exyn Technologies for $25M

By Press Trust of India
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 16:58:38 GMT+0000
RIL arm acquires 23.3% stake in US-based Exyn Technologies for $25M
Founded in 2014, Exyn is an early-stage technology company with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

RIL's arm Reliance Strategic Business Ventures has acquired 23.3% stake in US-based Exyn Technologies Inc for $25 million (about Rs 207 crore).


Exyn is one of the leading autonomy technology companies, which enables drones and robots to navigate difficult terrains without GPS or other navigation technologies.


"Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has today acquired 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies Inc for a total consideration of $25 million," RIL said in a filing on Thursday.

Founded in 2014, Exyn is an early-stage technology company with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"RSBVL and Exyn have also entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement for technology collaboration and commercialization of Exyn's technology," the filing said.


RIL already holds a majority stake in robotics company Addverb Technologies and drone firm Asteria Aerospace.


The investment and partnership by RSBVL in Exyn will have synergies with Reliance's investments and strategic initiatives in drone, industrial safety and security and robotics areas, while accelerating Exyn's product and technology development across multiple application areas and commercialisation, it added.


In another development, Reliance Projects and Property Management Services, a subsidiary of telecom major Jio, has completed 100% stake acquisition in Reliance Infratel for about Rs 3,725 crore, Reliance Industries Limited said on Thursday.


Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Jio placed a bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire the tower and fibre assets of the debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications.


RIL, in a regulatory filing, said RITL allotted to RPPMSL 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash aggregating to Rs 5 crore; and 372 crore zero coupon optionally fully convertible debentures of Rs 10 each, for cash aggregating to Rs 3,720 crore.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Meet Purple Butterfly Technologies, which helps parents and children manage Autism Spectrum Disorder

This Kolkata startup is electrifying the last mile with affordable options

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Random COVID-19 testing for arriving international passengers from December 24

Jio acquires 100% stake in Reliance Infratel for Rs 3,720 Cr

Parliament panel moots ex-ante regulations, digital competition law to curb unfair biz practices in digital markets

Strong demand to boost revenue of food and grocery retailers by 15-20% in FY23: Report

NSE gets SEBI's in-principle nod to setup social stock exchange

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3 times on last day of offer