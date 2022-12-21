Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
AWS

AWS

View Brand Publisher

What it takes to be resilient: Sania Mirza and Games 24x7’s Trivikraman Thampy on learning to deal with struggles and failures

By Surya Kannoth
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 12:29:45 GMT+0000
What it takes to be resilient: Sania Mirza and Games 24x7’s Trivikraman Thampy on learning to deal with struggles and failures
In the latest episode of AWS Torchbearers Inc., an initiative by AWS and NeoNiche, Sania Mirza, former tennis doubles World No. 1 and Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder, Games24x7 share their life’s experiences and how they faced their moments of doubt and found the inner resolve to keep it going.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Life is an uncertain roller coaster. Struggles, failures and challenges in personal and professional life are inevitable for everyone. While you can choose to rebel against all of life’s challenges, learning from such experiences gives you the grit to battle failures and helps you become a better individual. In the latest episode of AWS Torchbearers Inc., an initiative by AWS and NeoNiche, Sania Mirza, former tennis doubles World No. 1 and Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder, Games24x7 share their life’s experiences and how they faced their moments of doubt and found the inner resolve to keep it going.


As young girls, we are more often told that we can’t do something rather than we can. Backing myself was the one thing that kept me going. I’m more motivated when there’s a challenge in front of me. When somebody says you can’t, I think, well now I’m definitely going to, said Sania.

Pushing boundaries

Sania is a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee and also the winner of six Grand Slam titles and two Asian Games gold medals. Despite such accolades up her sleeve, Sania laments about how women in general are questioned more about their life choices. No matter what you do, there are going to be questions and judgements passed, Sania feels. But that’s something you have to accept if you want to be in the spotlight. Don’t be afraid to make your own choices, she advises.


It’s hard to get to #1, but it’s harder to stay there. Because when you’re the hunted and not the hunter, life is just harder. When you’re #1, no matter who or where you play, you’re supposed to win that match,Sania added.


Talking about having the right team and the team dynamics in place, Sania shares, As an individual we may be only performing for two hours on the court. But it’s the team behind us that gets us through those two hours on the court. To be able to play at the highest level, those two hours are the most insignificant. It’s actually all the hours spent before that. If you’ve not got the right team, you’re not going to get those two hours on court.


From an entrepreneur’s perspective, Trivikraman talks about how there’s no growth without pushing boundaries. If you aren’t growing, you’re dying, he believes. According to him, when you get your goals right and the objectives behind that, half the battle is won.


For Trivikraman, it is very important for entrepreneurs to know everything that’s happening in the business. If not, then you’re in trouble.


My biggest job is ensuring we have the right culture in the organisation as we grow. We describe our culture as the science of gaming, he said.


Trivikraman stands by the motto that amazing companies are built by amazing teams. To actually build a company on this philosophy isn’t that easy. We go back to our culture, looking for people who live and breathe the user. So, we can empathise with them, feel their pain and find a solution. That's critical for us, he added.


Sometimes you say, yes, the odds are against me. But I believe in it, and do it, he concludes.

Episode tidings

Hosted by Shayamal Vallabhjee, a renowned leadership performance coach and India’s first sports scientist, the episode will see Sania and Trivikraman talk about displaying unwavering confidence during trying times and doubling down on your efforts.


As Shayamal puts it, It’s the boring things repeated everyday that lead to mastery, lead to becoming a unicorn, lead to being a Grand Slam champion. If you repeat that boring, that increases your probability of becoming that person you want to.


The show has been conceptualised and presented by NeoNiche, one of India’s leading integrated marketing solutions providers. AWS joins as its strategic partner to reinforce the idea behind the show - scaling, adapting and succeeding, just as AWS has been supporting the gaming industry for 15 years and is the trusted partner of choice for leading gaming companies around the world. TiE Mumbai and Startup Talky are ecosystem partners of Torchbearers Inc. YourStory is a media partner.


<<Register now>> to catch the third episode of Torchbearers Inc. featuring tennis champion Sania Mirza and Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder, Games24x7 on January 12, 2022 at 4 PM.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)

IIFL Fintech Fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for $2M