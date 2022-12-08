Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2022)

By Team YS
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 09:27:00 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2022)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Anuj Berry joins Klub as Entrepreneur in Residence

Revenue-based financing platform ﻿Klub﻿ announced the appointment of Anuj Berry as an Entrepreneur in Residence. In his new role, Anuj would be responsible for driving key global initiatives for Klub.


Before joining Klub, Anuj was the head of Amazon India Launchpad. At Amazon India, Anuj led a team of 70 employees and worked closely on launching 2,800 brands, including YogaBar, The Whole Truth, The Moms Co., and Bare Anatomy.


“Our aim at Klub is to become India’s most loved capital platform and we are excited to have Anuj join us to further this mission. With his deep understanding of building and scaling brands, Anuj will expand our portfolio of offerings for loved brands and tap global scale,” Ishita Verma, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Klub, said in a media statement.


Klub offers growth capital to digital businesses without founders having to dilute equity. Since its inception, Klub claims it has funded over 350 brands with over 725 investment rounds. Last year, Klub raised $20 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital India's growth programme Surge, US-based Alter Global, Japan-based GMO Venture Partners, and 9Unicorns.

Shopify partners with Payoneer, PayGlocal, and TazaPay

﻿Shopify﻿ announced its partnerships with cross-border payment providers ﻿Payoneer﻿ , ﻿PayGlocal﻿ and Tazapay to streamline cross-border commerce for Indian merchants.


Shopify’s association with Payoneer, PayGlocal, and Tazapay will add more than 80 new payment methods to the platform. The ecommerce company claims the partnerships will offer stronger conversion, lower transaction fees, and broaden the acceptance of international payments.


“Reliable payments are a key enabler for merchants to go global effortlessly. Since cross-border transactions form an invaluable share of business for Shopify India merchants, we’ve collaborated with Payoneer, PayGlocal, and Tazapay in a bid to make international payments seamless and more cost effective,” Bharati Balakrishnan, India Country Head and Director at Shopify, said in a media statement.


The new payment methods will be available to all merchants across Shopify, and will enable them to seamlessly process payments made through localised payment modes present in different countries across the globe, according to the company.


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

