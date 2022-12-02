Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sun Mobility’s losses widen in FY22; revenue up by 55%

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 13:27:53 GMT+0000
Sun Mobility’s losses widen in FY22; revenue up by 55%
At a recent roundtable held by SUN Mobility this week, the company showcased its automated swapping solutions for buses and trucks.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Electric vehicle energy infrastructure firm ﻿Sun Mobility﻿ reported a loss of Rs 18.77 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, compared with a loss of Rs 15.53 crore a year ago. 


Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 60.56 crore, up 55.13% from Rs 39.04 crore in FY21. Its expenses grew 67.65% at Rs 82.55 crore, from Rs 55.85 crore in the previous fiscal. 


The company reported its cost of materials was at Rs 11.58 crore, higher by 43.47%, against Rs 5.03 crore in FY21. Its employee benefits expense rose by 20% at Rs 39.18 crore when compared with Rs 30.10 crore in the previous fiscal.


At a recent roundtable held by Sun Mobility, it said that it has started testing automated swapping solutions for buses and trucks. It also has plans of setting up swapping stations, which cost a few crore rupees, and has conducted a pilot programme in Ahmedabad with Ashok Leyland. The company is also prototyping the battery assembly line.

The company mentioned that battery charging subscriptions for buses/trucks would be around 20% less than diesel/petrol. 


SUN Mobility has started to sell bus battery packs and has reported a sale of Rs 145.28 lakh in FY22. Its wheeler battery sale was at Rs 13.63 crore, up from Rs 4.45 crore in FY21.


It currently has 182 charging stations and expects this number to increase to 500 by FY23.


(With inputs from Aparajita Saxena)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program announces its startup cohort for 2022

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2022)

Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round