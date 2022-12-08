Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled platform that offers ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and accounting consultancy services, on Thursday launched its business operations after raising $12.5 million in Series A funding for a minority stake sale.





The funding round was led by﻿ Nexus Venture Partners﻿, with participation from Sorin Investments and prominent global business and consulting leaders, including Pirojsha Godrej, Anant Goenka, Apoorva Patni, Keki Mistry, Ranu Vohra, Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vijay Malhotra, Bala Swaminathan, and Sridar Iyengar.





The funding would primarily be used for investments in technology and scaling the business operations and teams in the US, India, and the Middle East, the company said in a media statement.





“There is a large market need to enable enterprises in their journey of adopting leading ESG and financial accounting & reporting practices. Uniqus is addressing this opportunity by using technology to leverage top-notch global talent,” said Anup Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.





Uniqus aims to transform consulting by integrating technology and using a cloud delivery model to serve clients across national boundaries. The company said it will initially focus on the US, India, and Middle East geographies, representing a $15 billion addressable market opportunity.





The consulting company also announced the acquisition of SustainPlus, in line with its strategy to provide clients with access to deep domain skills and practical implementation support. SustainPlus offers ESG consulting to companies in India, Europe, the Middle East, and the US since 2017.





Anu Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of SustainPlus, a global ESG specialist based in India with over 20 years of experience, joined the Uniqus leadership team as the Global Head of ESG.





Uniqus was founded by consulting industry stalwarts Jamil Khatri, former Global Head of Accounting Advisory Services and Member of the India Leadership Team of KPMG, and Sandip Khetan, former Head of Financial Accounting Advisory Services of EY India.





“Uniqus’ cutting-edge offerings are the culmination of work done by professionals with strong backgrounds and track records who have factored in what clients need holistically across the ESG and financial reporting domains,” Sanjay Nayar, Founder of Sorin Investments, said in a statement.