Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

upGrad strengthens its domestic leadership with two strategic appointments

By Press Trust of India
December 12, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 12 2022 16:22:22 GMT+0000
upGrad strengthens its domestic leadership with two strategic appointments
Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri have joined the global higher edtech company as the Business Unit Head and Vice President - Finance, respectively.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿upGrad﻿ has announced two strategic appointments to further strengthen its domestic footprints, effective November 2022. Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri have joined the global higher edtech company as the Business Unit Head and Vice President - Finance, respectively.

 

Nain, in his new role, will focus on strengthening upGrad’s Sales and Marketing efforts for Data Vertical while also implementing product innovations for higher business results. With over a decade of experience, Brijesh has led high-growth business teams across telecom, consumer products, and pharmaceutical segments. In his last stint with K12 giant BYJU’S, he spearheaded the exam-prep division while also taking care of the marketing and product strategies for higher sales funnel efficiency.

Phalgun Kompalli, Mayank Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founders, upGrad
ALSO READ
upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

Jhaveri, on the other hand, will lead as the financial advisor to the senior management for strategic business growth. He will also manage compliance functions end-to-end for upGrad and its divisions for streamlining the financial planning and reporting processes. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he started his career with PwC and worked with other companies wherein he went on to build stronger finance departments for various businesses. He also worked as the AVP - Finance with the Walt Disney Company.


Despite the trend of layoffs in the edtech sector, upGrad in June this year announced about adding nearly 3,000 people and increasing its workforce to around 6,500-7,000 by August this year.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Don't follow Western concepts: Ashneer Grover's advice to startup founders

‘Success is a byproduct of consistent efforts’—25 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Angel network FAAD receives SEBI nod to launch Rs 300-Cr alternative investment fund

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Daily Capsule
SaaS management startups’ growth spurt; Efficient solar adoption
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

HCL Technologies expands partnership with Mondelez

In-Med Prognostics, Contlo and Wellbeing raise funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 12, 2022)

Angel network FAAD receives SEBI nod to launch Rs 300-Cr alternative investment fund

Logistics startup Shipsy announces first ESOP buyback

No-code apps spell the secret to boost your business’s productivity