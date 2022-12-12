upGrad strengthens its domestic leadership with two strategic appointments

﻿upGrad﻿ has announced two strategic appointments to further strengthen its domestic footprints, effective November 2022. Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri have joined the global higher edtech company as the Business Unit Head and Vice President - Finance, respectively.

Nain, in his new role, will focus on strengthening upGrad’s Sales and Marketing efforts for Data Vertical while also implementing product innovations for higher business results. With over a decade of experience, Brijesh has led high-growth business teams across telecom, consumer products, and pharmaceutical segments. In his last stint with K12 giant BYJU’S, he spearheaded the exam-prep division while also taking care of the marketing and product strategies for higher sales funnel efficiency.

Jhaveri, on the other hand, will lead as the financial advisor to the senior management for strategic business growth. He will also manage compliance functions end-to-end for upGrad and its divisions for streamlining the financial planning and reporting processes. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he started his career with PwC and worked with other companies wherein he went on to build stronger finance departments for various businesses. He also worked as the AVP - Finance with the Walt Disney Company.





Despite the trend of layoffs in the edtech sector, upGrad in June this year announced about adding nearly 3,000 people and increasing its workforce to around 6,500-7,000 by August this year.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)