Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

CropIn raises Rs 113 Cr from ABC Impact, Chiratae Ventures, and others

By Pooja Malik
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 07:33:08 GMT+0000
CropIn raises Rs 113 Cr from ABC Impact, Chiratae Ventures, and others
Agritech startup CropIn will use the capital to expand its CropIn Cloud product to cater to the growing demand for digitisation and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Agritech startup ﻿CropIn﻿ on Monday said it has raised Rs 113 crore in an undisclosed funding round from new investors ﻿Google﻿ and JSR Corporation, and existing investors ABC Impact and ﻿Chiratae Ventures﻿.


The Bengaluru-headquartered startup will use the fresh capital to expand its CropIn Cloud product to cater to the growing demand for digitisation and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector.


Further, the funds will help CropIn invest in its go-to-market efforts and expand the platform's capabilities, including developing next-generation predictive intelligence solutions through CropIn AI Labs.


Founded in 2010, its CropIn Cloud product helps stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem make informed decisions that increase farming efficiency, improve productivity, manage risk and environmental changes, and enhance sustainability through the use of digital technologies and predictive intelligence.


"We are pleased that CropIn’s efforts to address global food challenges through technology continue to gain traction," Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer at ABC Impact, said. "Our continued support, along with that of new investors, demonstrates the CropIn team's commitment and dedication to delivering impactful outcomes through their work."


The company has partnered with over 250 business-to-business (B2B) customers and digitised 16 million acres of farmland, benefiting over seven million farmers.


It also plans to expand its business presence in new regions and industries, focusing on creating solutions that promote sustainable agriculture practices and address global food security challenges on a large scale.


"Since its founding in 2010, CropIn has been dedicated to improving the intelligence of food production and maximizing value for all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. By making farms and harvests traceable, predictable, and sustainable, CropIn aims to transform how food is grown," Krishna Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, CropIn, said.


He added, "The involvement of new strategic investors like Google and JSR Corporation, and the support of our existing investors demonstrates confidence in our mission and impact. We are excited to partner with global technology innovators like Google, which further validates our capabilities and solidifies our position as a leader in the digitalization of global agriculture".

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

Daily Capsule
Bridging SME credit gap on blockchain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Plugin Alliance’s first annual conclave Innovent 4.0 will help shape the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India