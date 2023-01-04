Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Apna reports 278% growth in revenue for FY21-22

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 10:49:26 GMT+0000
Apna reports 278% growth in revenue for FY21-22
Apna's losses also widened to Rs 112.5 crore in comparison to Rs 28.27 crore in the previous year.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's youngest Unicorn ﻿Apna﻿ has reported a revenue of Rs 63.9 crore for FY 2021-22, which is a 278% growth when compared to Rs 16.95 crore in FY21, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).


A professional networking platform for blue- and grey-collar workers, Apna's revenue from recruitment solutions was Rs 2.28 lakh, and majority of its revenue came from providing software development support services to the holding company.


Apna's losses also widened to Rs 112.5 crore in comparison to Rs 28.27 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, its total expense went up to Rs 178.3 crore from Rs 45.4 crore a year ago, an increase of 293%.


Apna's advertising promotional expenses is its largest expense at Rs 86.63 crore compared to the previous year where it was Rs 16.88 crore, registering a 400% increase. Employee benefit expense is the second biggest expense at Rs 75.8 crore, an increase from last years' Rs 25.95 crore. This includes expense on employee stock option scheme and employee stock purchase plan at Rs 11.92 crore.


Apna also reported that its training recruitment expenses increased to Rs 3.23 crore from Rs 34.94 lakh.


Apna entered the unicorn club in 2021 after raising $100 million in Series C funding led by Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, and GSV Ventures.


Apna has helped over 50 lakh jobs across more than 70 cities and is used by more than two lakh companies, according to its website. Last year, the company added 10 new locations–Ahmednagar, Dhanbad, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Warangal, Puducherry, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gorakhpur, and Ujjain.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech Platform Uolo acquires of Tekie, a coding platform for schools

Microsoft forms partnership with MeitY body for cybersecurity jobs skilling

Darwinbox raises nearly $5 million in extended Series D round from SBI

Consumers would rather wait for grocery than pay a delivery fee : LocalCircles Survey

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Issues related to cards, mobile, net banking top complaint areas at banking ombudsman: RBI