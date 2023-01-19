Menu
B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 14:05:50 GMT+0000
B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus
The global investment firm now has assets under management worth $6.3 billion across multiple funds
Global venture capital firm B Capital on Thursday announced the close of its third growth-stage fund with a $2.1 billion corpus. 'Growth Fund III' includes companion funds that will be used to invest in startups worldwide especially US and Asia.


Growth Fund III is the firm's third growth-stage fund. In July last year, it closed its first dedicated early-stage fund 'Ascent Fund II' having a corpus of $250 million.


"This approach drives a high-performance investment model, which we will continue to apply to the Growth Fund III series," said Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and Managing Partner, B Capital.


Growth Fund III's portfolio includes companies that transform its respective industries and generate meaningful impact, according to Eduardo Saverin, Co-Founder, Managing Partner at B Capital.

"Our strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and strong on-the-ground presence in key geographies enable us to provide our portfolio companies with targeted insights and expert advice," he added.


Founded in 2015, B Capital is a multi-stage investment company led by Howard Morgan, Sheila Patel, Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly. The firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the enterprise, financial technology, and healthcare. It has invested in over 180 companies worldwide, with $6.3 billion in assets under management till date.


In India, its notable investments include Pharmeasy, BYJU'S, Mswipe, Meesho, Bounce, and BlackBuck.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

