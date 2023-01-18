Menu
Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

By Press Trust of India
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 14:42:30 GMT+0000
Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad
The hyperscale data centre will have a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security.
Bharti Airtel Group on Wednesday announced that it will be investing Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a large hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad.


The announcement was made at the Telangana Lounge in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and the Group's founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, an official release said.

Bharti Airtel chief plans to invest Rs 18,000cr in India, hints at collaboration with Mukesh Ambani

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest the amount as capital investment for the infrastructure, which will further attract investments from their customers, it said.

The facility will be a hyperscale data centre with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security.

The project is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years, it further said.


Rama Rao said, "I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for hyperscale data centres in India, and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up."


"This is one of our biggest greenfield data centre projects in India, and we are happy to be working with Telangana," Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group, said.


He added the company will work closely with Telangana to increase its footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.

Edited by Suman Singh

