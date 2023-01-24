Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Deep tech startup Ecozen raises $25M led by Nuveen, Dare Ventures

By Trisha Medhi
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 09:50:41 GMT+0000
Deep tech startup Ecozen raises $25M led by Nuveen, Dare Ventures
Ecozen has generated over a billion units of clean energy (kWh), saved over 20,000 metric tonnes of food loss, and reduced over one million tonnes of GHG emissions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Ecozen﻿, a Pune-based deep tech startup focused on climate solutions, has raised $25 million in combined equity and debt capital. 


The Series C round's equity portion was led by Nuveen and Dare Ventures (Coromandel International), with participation from Export-Import Bank of India (India EXIM Bank), and existing investors Caspian and Hivos-Triodos Fonds (managed by Triodos Investment Management). Early investors in Ecozen—Omnivore and IFA—achieved partial exits in this round.


The debt raise was contributed by Maanaveeya Development and Finance, Oxyzo, Northern Arc group, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. 

“As we expand beyond India and agriculture, we will continue to focus on profitable growth and sustainable technology solutions," said CEO and Co-founder Devendra Gupta. "Ecozen will aggressively expand production capacity and product range."

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey, Ecozen develops smart climate solutions using deep tech for motor controls, internet of things (IoT), and energy storage.


Applying these technology stacks to the agricultural sector, the company said it has generated over a billion units of clean energy (kWh), saved over 20,000 metric tonnes of food loss, and reduced over one million tonnes of GHG emissions.


The startup is also looking beyond the agricultural sector to accelerate the broader energy transition through its deep tech expertise in energy storage, motor controls, IoT, and analytics.


“Nuveen seeks out companies that mitigate climate change, build resilience to its impacts, and provide high quality, affordable products and services to the low-income consumer segment,” said Rekha Unnithan, Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity Impact Investing at Nuveen.


“Ecozen has built products that do all three simultaneously—replacing diesel water pumps and fossil-fuel dependent coolers, improving drought resiliency for smallholder farms, and increasing farmer incomes. With Ecozen’s proven expertise in delivering climate-smart technology solutions, while maintaining profitability, together we will exponentially grow their impact globally and beyond agriculture,” she added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022