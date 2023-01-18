Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

By Pooja Malik
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 08:15:07 GMT+0000
Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers
Candidates between the ages of 22 and 32, are 10th/12th pass or diploma holders and have basic English reading and writing abilities are eligible to apply for Delhivery's programme.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Logistics startup ﻿Delhivery﻿ has launched the Delhivery Training and Recruitment Programme to empower young jobseekers to build a career in the logistics industry. The programme ensures guaranteed jobs for recruits in entry and mid-level operational roles.


The company will conduct a national entrance exam with an initial focus on 25 Tier II and Tier III cities, including Ganganagar, Ujjain, Kurur, Purulia, and Srinagar, among others, on February 19, 2023, to select candidates for a five-week training programme in Gurugram.


Candidates between the ages of 22 and 32, are 10th/12th pass or diploma holders and have basic English reading and writing abilities are eligible to apply for the programme.

ALSO READ
Delhivery board approves 1.7 lakh shares for ESOPs

"The initiative is in line with our long-term vision to connect with talent across the country and create secure employment opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors in India," Pooja Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Delhivery, said.


The training will be both classroom and practical in-centre, covering subjects such as operational processes, software tools, soft skills, and people management.


After the training is completed, Delhivery will onboard the recruits for open managerial roles at its facilities across India.


"Our five-week training is a comprehensive, in-house programme designed by Delhivery Academy, focused on creating a ready talent pool in logistics. The depth and breadth of the programme will empower the youth with all the necessary skills to excel in logistics," Suraju Dutta, Head of Delhivery Academy, said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raises $30 million in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya

Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Startup Podeum, MProfit, SocialBoat, Amama raise seed capital

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%