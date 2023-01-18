Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

Logistics startup ﻿Delhivery﻿ has launched the Delhivery Training and Recruitment Programme to empower young jobseekers to build a career in the logistics industry. The programme ensures guaranteed jobs for recruits in entry and mid-level operational roles.





The company will conduct a national entrance exam with an initial focus on 25 Tier II and Tier III cities, including Ganganagar, Ujjain, Kurur, Purulia, and Srinagar, among others, on February 19, 2023, to select candidates for a five-week training programme in Gurugram.





Candidates between the ages of 22 and 32, are 10th/12th pass or diploma holders and have basic English reading and writing abilities are eligible to apply for the programme.

"The initiative is in line with our long-term vision to connect with talent across the country and create secure employment opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors in India," Pooja Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Delhivery, said.





The training will be both classroom and practical in-centre, covering subjects such as operational processes, software tools, soft skills, and people management.





After the training is completed, Delhivery will onboard the recruits for open managerial roles at its facilities across India.





"Our five-week training is a comprehensive, in-house programme designed by Delhivery Academy, focused on creating a ready talent pool in logistics. The depth and breadth of the programme will empower the youth with all the necessary skills to excel in logistics," Suraju Dutta, Head of Delhivery Academy, said.