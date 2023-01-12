Entuple E-Mobility, Badhaan.com, SuperCluster Pi secure early-stage funding

Entuple E-Mobility gets funds from Blue Ashva Capital, Capital A

Entuple E-Mobility, an electric vehicle powertrains technology company, has raised $3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A.

The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the capital to strengthen R&D capabilities to develop next-generation traction motors and drives for mobility applications, including machine learning and advanced telematics capabilities in its products.

Founded in 2019 by Rakesh Mishra, Entuple E-Mobility is an electric vehicle R&D house engaged in the design, development, testing, and system validations for drivetrains (electric motors and controllers) and combined charging stations. The company claims to have a product portfolio of 23 variants of integrated motors (including hub motors, mid-drive, and heavy-duty motors) and controllers.

“We will also be launching a suite of hub-motor and mid-drive motor powertrains over the next three months, the homologation process for which is underway,” said Founder and CEO Rakesh Mishra.

Satya Bansal, Founder of Blue Ashva Capital, said, “The growth of the EV market largely depends on access to technology and supply chain for battery cells and powertrains, which account for almost 60% of the cost of the vehicle. Entuple E-Mobility is well positioned to cater to the quality and cost requirements of its clientele.”

Entuple E-Mobility has launched a series of hub-motor and mid-drive motor powertrains for two- and three-wheeler applications while leveraging its indigenous next-generation powertrain solution stack. The company has also developed a range of bespoke products and solutions for the spacetech, aerospace, and defence sectors.

Foodtech platform for restaurants Badhaan.com has secured undisclosed seed funding led by India Accelerator. The round saw participation from HNIs and angel investors like Pramod Veturi, Sivaram Vallampati, Anand Mahadevan, and others.

The company plans to utilise the funds for business expansion, launching private label brands, and platform development.

Founded in November 2021 by Vishnu Vikyath G and Manoj Mareedu, the startup offers raw material procurement and a smart inventory management platform for restaurants. The technology and data-driven inventory platform help restaurants track, predict, and fulfil their procurement requirements.

“What Badhaan does is improve a restaurant/cloud kitchen's bottom line, inventory position, and cash flow. Our vision has always been to empower business financially, and that's what drives real value in B2B markets,” said Co-founder and CEO Vishnu.

"Raw Material procurement accounts for 35% of a restaurant's cost structure and presents a host of challenges from SKU management, quality and delivery consistency, and cash flow management. There is immense potential for a data-driven platform to disrupt the market,” added Munish Bhatia, Co-founder of India Accelerator.

The company claims to have partnered with some of the top kitchen chains and restaurant chains in Hyderabad and Chennai. It plans to expand its presence in two more by the end of FY23. It has enabled clients to reduce stockouts and wastages by 15%, along with a 10-15% improvement in procurement costs.

House of Brands SuperCluster Pi secures $2M in Pre-Series A funding

SuperCluster Pi, a house of brands (HoB) startup, raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Bobby Balachandran of Exterro Inc, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Hyderabad Angels, Faad Network, and AngelBay.

Key social influencers, including Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia (Beer Biceps), Praful Billore (MBA Chaiwala), and Arvind Arora (A2), among others, also invested in the round.

The startup, which is building an ecosystem of health and wellness-focused D2C brands, intends to use 70% of the funds to make acquisitions, and the rest to fuel the growth of the brands, expand its team, and enhance brand marketing activities.

SuperCluster Pi says it is targeting to acquire six to eight D2C brands over the next 12 months and aiming for $20 million in Annualised Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate.

Founded by Vishnu Prasath Devarajan in 2021, the startup has acquired three D2C brands over the last 6 months, claiming to reaching over 30,000+ consumers every month. It currently works with ByNature (Superfood & Breakfast), Auravedic (Ayurvedic skincare) and Fragrance and Beyond (Skin-safe Body Fragrances & Deodorants) and five other in-house brands across skincare, haircare, sleep, anxiety and plant protein supplements.