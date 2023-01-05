Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ElectricPe raises $5M in funding round led by Green Frontier Capital, Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund

By Trisha Medhi
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 05:26:09 GMT+0000
ElectricPe raises $5M in funding round led by Green Frontier Capital, Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund
The pre-Series A funding round was completed just 12 months after the seed funding round. ElectricPe hopes to use the combined capital of $8 million to deepen technology investments and scale operations.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿ElectricPe﻿, an EV charging aggregation platform, has closed a pre-Series A funding round of $5 million. The round was led by Green Frontier Capital, Blume Ventures, and Micelio Fund.


Dubai-based NB Ventures, Anchorage Capital Partners, Supermorpheus, and Climate Angels also participated in the round.


The pre-Series A funding round was completed just 12 months after the seed funding round. ElectricPe hopes to use the combined capital of $8 million to deepen technology investments and scale operations.


Founded in May 2021 by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila, ElectricPe offers a B2C EV charging and demand generation app. It promises to be a one-stop platform where EV users can quickly identify, access, and pay for EV charging points.


"Our belief has always been in stage-by-stage capitalisation as we ramp up our operations and create a holistic full-stack consumer-facing platform,said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.   

electric vehicle
ALSO READ
Mercedes Benz brings its first all-electric performance car to India - AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

In a span of 7.5 months, ElectricPe app's usage has increased 30% month on month, with customers on the network completing 4 million green kilometres, said a statement from the company.


The Bengaluru-based charging aggregator says ElectricPe has built the "most dense" charging network in Bengaluru, with 10,000 live charging points since inception.


ElectricPe is working to create easy and seamless access to a trusted network of charging points/swapping stations all in one space,said Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital.


The EV sector is growing at a rapid pace and consumers are seeking full stack solutions, in one place," said Arpit Agarwal, Director, Blume Ventures. "Having a trusted dense network of charging/swapping points to find, use and pay will not only help increase adoption, but also utilisation of charging infrastructure." 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Those who join you for money will leave you for more money’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh clarifies on IPO valuation concerns

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Those who join you for money will leave you for more money’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Indus OS Co-founder welcomes NCLAT's decision against Google

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes 16.7% of vehicles sold in Dec

Biden administration proposes massive hike in immigration fees including H-1B visas

Number of researchers low in India, states have to step up efforts in R&D: Govt's science adviser

‘The pandemic taught us how to look at constraints through the prism of opportunity’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey