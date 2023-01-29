Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Finance Ministry to stick to privatisation of already announced CPSEs next fiscal

By Press Trust of India
January 29, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 29 2023 05:56:44 GMT+0000
Finance Ministry to stick to privatisation of already announced CPSEs next fiscal
In the current fiscal, the government had budgeted to collect Rs 65,000 crore from disinvestment. However, so far, it has realised only Rs 31,106 crore by selling minority stakes in public sector companies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Finance Ministry will move ahead with the already-announced and planned privatisation of state-owned companies in the next fiscal, and the chances of the new addition to that list of CPSEs in the Budget for 2023-24 are unlikely, sources said.


The disinvestment target outlined in the Budget for the next fiscal is likely to be a scaled-down and realistic one, as the budgeted PSU sell-off target is going to be missed for the fourth year in a row this fiscal.

In the current fiscal, the government had budgeted to collect Rs 65,000 crore from disinvestment. However, so far, it has realised only Rs 31,106 crore by selling minority stakes in public sector companies.

After tasting success in privatising loss-making Air India in 2021, the progress of the PSU sell-off has not been very impressive over the past year, and experts say that with the general election around the corner in 2024, no major disinvestment announcement is expected in this Budget either.


"The plan is to move ahead with the strategic sale of the companies for which the Cabinet approval is already in place," an official told PTI.


This means that the government will go ahead with the privatisation of companies like Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel Ltd, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corporation of India and RINL or Vizag Steel, as well as the big-ticket IDBI Bank.


Considering that strategic sale or privatisation takes at least a year, and in some cases even more, to conclude, a high budgeted disinvestment target may not be achievable.


Nangia Andersen LLP, Partner- Government and Public Sector Advisory, Suraj Nangia said: "The privatisation process often takes time, depending on the type of privatization and the economic, social, and political context, emphasising the importance of a medium-term plan, a solid regulatory framework, and competitive markets".


"A multi-year strategic plan for privatisation can be formulated to ensure there is a concrete timeline and a well-designed sequencing and strategy for privatisation," Nangia said.


EY India, Associate Partner, Tax and Economic Policy Group, Rajnish Gupta said the privatisation programme may see an uptick after the 2024 general elections.

"Maybe this year's Budget is going to be a little muted and we may see announcements around disinvestment and sale of minority stakes. After 2024, we may see an acceleration in the privatisation programme again," Gupta said.
Budget
ALSO READ
Budget 2023: Fintech industry seeks RRR–Relief, Reform, and Regulatory easing

In the past year, the government had called off a couple of strategic sales, including BPCL, due to a lack of investor interest. Experts feel that the private sector will be more keen on buying state-owned companies if their deal is sweetened with tax incentives and regulatory exemptions.


Nangia said private sector participation is more likely to be successful when the required information is accurate, such as that of the operating performance, the condition of assets etc.


"An important factor considered by investors as they decide on bidding in privatisation programme is a 'predictable regulatory environment and absence of undue administrative impediments to business in general'.


"Other relevant factors include sufficient and accessible resources, including the presence of relevant infrastructure and human capital, tax incentives, financial subsidies and regulatory exemptions," Nangia added.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These founders launched gold savings app to help people save and invest easily

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Coronavirus: Govt allows migrants to go home, says new guidelines soon on lockdown relaxations

Daily Capsule
India leads G20's focus on startup agenda
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

US to start receiving H1B visa applications from March 1

Indian electronics manufacturing to cross Rs 1.28 lakh cr next fiscal: MoS IT

Go First to get Rs 210 Cr under govt's credit line guarantee scheme: CEO

Ola Electric launches Ola Care subscription plans

‘Be your own competitor; it’s the best way to grow’ – creative tips and artworks from the India Art Festival

Adani rules out changes in price, dates of FPO; confident of share sales going through