Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Hemp brand Wildleaf bets on medical cannabis space

By Beverly White
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 12:46:21 GMT+0000
Wildleaf aims to soon launch ailment-specific medicines for insomnia, anxiety, and sexual disorders among others.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hemp brand Wildleaf recently forayed into the medical cannabis space. On offer are three pure cannabis leaf extracts, which founder Vignesh Murthy says, have been designed with different cannabinoid ratios to meet specific needs.


“Our medical cannabis range phase 1 has been launched where we have three pure cannabis leaf extracts that have been designed for different age groups, different ailments and for different times of day. All our products have been designed with different cannabinoid ratios to meet specific needs, we have canna leaf mild, balanced and strong,” he adds.

Over the next few months, the brand expects to launch ailment-specific medicines such as sleep, anxiety, mood balance, gut health, sexual disorders, and cancer related pains.

Bengaluru-based Wildleaf began its journey in 2012 with a promise of making hemp-based products widely available.

So why did Wildleaf choose to enter the medical cannabis space? Vignesh explains that since there are not many natural medications available in the market that can treat issues such as anxiety, insomnia, epilepsy and seizures with lesser side effects, Vignesh thought Wildleaf products can make a positive impact in this space.


Wildleaf’s medical cannabis products are in the price range of Rs 3,500-Rs 4,000. However, Wildleaf expects its products in the pipeline to be more economical.


The global legal marijuana market is expected to touch $146.4 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is a substantial market.


Wildleaf considers Boheco, India Hemp Organics, India Hemp and Co, Cure by design, Savikalpa Sciences, Vedi Herbals, Indogenix and Cannabryl as its competitors.


When it comes to the legal and other challenges for startups in this space Wildleaf’s C0-founder K Raghunandan Rajesh says, “Medical cannabis still is slightly complicated to get into because it not only requires many licenses, but also demands knowledge and understanding into the subject. There are many protocols to follow as it is related to the cannabis plant and we feel it is going in the right direction. The hemp and medical space are evolving every day and you must be prepared to face challenges every day.”


Wildleaf has so far raised approximately 60 lahks from friends and family and is now looking to raise further according to their needs and requirements.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

NIIF commits Rs 400 Cr to new fund by Lighthouse

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey