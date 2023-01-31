Menu
India's budget will be ray of hope for world: PM Modi

By Press Trust of India
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 06:26:59 GMT+0000
India's budget will be ray of hope for world: PM Modi
The Finance Minister is set to release the budget on February 1, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.


Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi said recognised voices in the world of the economy were bringing positive messages from all sides.


The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfill people's hopes, and aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Wish list from MSMEs

"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," Modi said.


He also noted that President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.


The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country, Modi said.

