Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Wipro reports 3% rise in net profit for third quarter

By Thimmaya Poojary
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 13:42:29 GMT+0000
Wipro reports 3% rise in net profit for third quarter
The revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 23,229 crore, recording a growth of 14.35%. The numbers reported by Wipro were in line with market expectations.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Wipro, one of the top-tier Indian IT services companies, reported a 3% annual rise in net profit for the third quarter of FY23 to touch Rs 3,053 crore.


The revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 23,229 crore, recording a growth of 14.35%. The numbers reported by Wipro were in line with market expectations.


The operating margin of Wipro for the quarter stood at 16.3% for the quarter, an increase of 120 basis points (bps) on a quarterly basis.


“Our operating margins are now at 16.3%, which is an expansion of 120 basis points from last quarter. This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions, and long-term incentives for our senior leadership,” Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal said.

Wipro CEO
ALSO READ
Indian IT spending is likely to grow 7.7 percent: Gartner

The total order bookings of Wipro were over $4.3 billion led by large deal bookings of over $1 billion.


On the employee headcount front, the company saw a marginal reduction as it stood at 258,744 for the third quarter, compared to 259,179 in the second quarter. Wipro said the attrition rate was moderated at 21.2% for the quarter.


For FY23, Wipro has projected its IT services revenue to be in the range of 11.5% to 12%.


“We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates. Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization,” Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said on the company's performance.


The performance of Wipro in comparison to its peers like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech has been modest. Although it posted double-digit growth in revenue, the net profit rise of 3% was below its peers.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr

Learn from the best minds in the industry

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Daily Capsule
Making healthcare reach remote areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Dallas Venture Capital to close Rs 350 Cr India fund in 6 months

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart Raises $18 M (Rs 144 Crore) in Series A round

IIFL Asset Management acquires TrueScale Capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr