Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mensa Brands registers $41M revenue in first year of operations

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 15:21:44 GMT+0000
Mensa Brands registers $41M revenue in first year of operations
The house of brands has more than 25 direct-to-consumer brands in its portfolio
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tiger Global-backed ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ logged a revenue of $41.2 million (Rs 310 crore) in FY22 in its first year of operations.


Founded by Ananth Narayanan in 2021, the company follows a 'house of brands' strategy through which it acquires several direct-to-consumer brands earning revenue up to $10 million and earns from the operations of these firms. Over a period of 20 months, Mensa added about 25 startups including MensXP, iDiva, Hypp to its portfolio.


It spent $88.5 million (Rs 670 crore) in acquisitions in FY22, Entrackr reported. Mensa's loss stood at $16.41 million (Rs 135 crore).


The company attained unicorn status in November 2021, making it one of the fastest internet-led startups to do so.

ALSO READ
How these startups are using the Thrasio model to help small brands scale

The cost of materials of $19.2 million was the company's largest expense, while marketplace expenses and finance cost followed. Total expenses stood at $59.5 million (Rs 450 crore).


Mensa has so far raised a total of more than $300 million in equity and debt. Investors include Alpha Wave Ventures, Falcon Edge Capital, Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Tiger Global Management, and Prosus Ventures (Naspers).


"We are looking to build a global tech house of brands. We're trying to genuinely see if we can build a new-age house of brands. It has been a good strong start for us, and have partnered with 12 brands already. All of the 12 brands we have on our portfolio are growing at a 100% year-on-year," Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, had previously told YourStory.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech Platform Uolo acquires of Tekie, a coding platform for schools

Microsoft forms partnership with MeitY body for cybersecurity jobs skilling

Darwinbox raises nearly $5 million in extended Series D round from SBI

Consumers would rather wait for grocery than pay a delivery fee : LocalCircles Survey

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Issues related to cards, mobile, net banking top complaint areas at banking ombudsman: RBI