Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as CEO: Report

By Debolina Biswas
January 07, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 07 2023 07:30:34 GMT+0000
Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as CEO: Report
Satish Kumar Gupta, the former CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, had retired in October. Post that, Deependra Singh Rathore has been serving as the interim CEO.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm Payments Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to appoint Surinder Chawla, the current Head of Branch Banking, India, RBL Bank, as its new chief executive officer, according to a report in Mint.


Satish Kumar Gupta, the former CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, had retired from the company in October, last year. Post that, Paytm had announced that it would onboard a full-time CEO once it received "regulatory approvals". In the meantime, Deependra Singh Rathore has been serving as the interim CEO.


The report said two sources, aware of the development, confirmed the news to Mint.


Surinder has been working with RBL Bank for almost a decade. Prior to that, he was heading the Retail Liabilities Product Group at HDFC Bank.


According to the report, another source revealed that a discussion on role transition at RBL Bank had been going on for some time. The report also said that Paytm and RBI refused to comment on the development.


Paytm Payments Bank has been under inspection for months now. In May last year, the RBI had asked Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customers, with immediate effect. Observing material supervisory concerns, the RBI had ordered Paytm to appoint an IT audit firm and conduct an audit of its IT system.


In November, the RBI withheld the Paytm subsidiary's application to provide payment aggregator service for online merchants. It directed Paytm Payments Bank to resubmit an application for authorisation to provide payment aggregator service within 120 calendar days. Since then, the company has been doing business with only existing merchants.


In a filing with BSE, Paytm had said: "This has no material impact on our business and revenues, since the communication from RBI is applicable only to onboarding of new online merchants. We can continue to onboard new offline merchants and offer them payment services including All-in-One QR, Soundbox, Card Machines, etc."

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Comeback of corporate travel sparks hope for online travel platforms but challenges lie ahead

How Marquee Equity is helping companies raise capital from global investors

CoinDCX’s upcoming Okto app promises users a secure, transparent trading experience for all their DeFi needs

‘Failures are the most effective path to success’ – 40 uplifting quotes of 2022 on failure, learning and resilience

Daily Capsule
Copper chimney’s culinary legacy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Third-party will assess Startup India Seed Fund Scheme: DPIIT

Creativity, connections, conversations: How artists collaborate and share perspectives on diaspora identity

Startup India Innovation Week to be held next week, leading to National Startup Day

‘It’s hard to get to #1, but it’s harder to stay there’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Copper chimney’s culinary legacy

Keen to help people save, duo started digital gold savings app