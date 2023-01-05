‘Those who join you for money will leave you for more money’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of December 19 – January 1 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

There is a need to create a link that bridges the gap between entrepreneurs and resources to empower them and also support them in building successful enterprises. - Rachana Chowdhary, MVW-MSME Development Centre





As business challenges rise, using transaction advisory services can help reduce risk and help startups work toward success by overcoming obstacles. - Prashant Gupta, Caerus3Advisors

These are also good times to build good companies; this is also character-building for a lot of the companies. - Baskar Subramanian, Amagi

If you are on the treadmill where you have oversold to the investor, then you compromise on your customer’s interest. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha





Valuation is a crucial decider when choosing between SME IPO and PE. An IPO valuation focuses more on past performance, whereas PE focuses on forecasted performance. - Shrikant Goyal, GetFive





Compliance angle even while going for IPO is a learning opportunity. - HP Singh, Satin Creditcare Network

Cycles come and go. You can’t build a business for a cycle. You have to build a business that will sustain multiple cycles. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners





Given the fast-increasing numbers of children with ASD diagnosis, there is a growing need for developing easy access to much-needed services in this regard. - Ashok MV, St John's National Academy of Health Sciences





If one wishes for an EV to become the primary vehicle for commute, it needs to be supported by a robust charging network akin to the fueling station network we have today. - Raj Mehta, Raj Electromotives





Mere factories without intellectual properties will have limited benefits on the economy. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho

There's nothing called a work-life balance because if working 24 hours makes you happy, just go do it. - Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo





Flexibility is paramount in today's workforce. - Karan Virwani, WeWork India

How you treat people is going to determine the culture you end up creating; you have to be an iconoclast. - Vinita Bali, Britannia Industries

Resources are not the differentiator, your culture is. So focus on building the culture you want to help you thrive. - Daniel Strode, ‘The Culture Advantage’





Those who join you for money will leave you for more money. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha





