Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

By Naina Sood
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 14:06:49 GMT+0000
RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India
Last week, the regulator ordered the bank to stop processing any international remittances under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) after discovering “material supervisory concerns”.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) partially relaxed the restrictions on SBM Bank (India), up to March 15, by allowing ATM and point-of-sale transactions (POS) on internationally active debit cards issued by the bank.

Last week, the regulator ordered the State Bank of Mauritius (SBM)’s Indian subsidiary to stop processing any international remittances under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) after discovering “material supervisory concerns”.

The LRS refers to the annual remittances that a resident person is permitted to send. It allows Indian to remit overseas up to $250,000 every year for investment, education, healthcare, tourism, and maintenance of relatives.

“The bank has since initiated corrective actions and made submission for relaxation of the restrictions. Based on the submission and also to provide relief to the affected customers of the bank, it has been decided to partially relax the restrictions by allowing ATM/POS transactions under LRS through KYC compliant internationally active debit cards issued by the bank,” the central bank said in a statement. 

This relaxation is up to March 15, 2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. 

ALSO READ
Mauritian lender SBM Bank India gets subsidiary licence, aims to become Amazon of banking

The ban had impacted several fintech companies including neobanks Niyo and Zolve, and investment platforms like IndMoney and Vested Finance, besides offline players that offered services in partnerships with the bank. Neobank Niyo had temporarily paused international transactions for its forex card called Niyo Global Card (in association with SBM India).

The relaxation would now allow these partners to resume forex transactions via (SBM powered) debit cards, however, investing abroad would still remain restricted. 

Meanwhile, investment platform Vested Finance had temporarily stopped processing fresh deposits for its instant funding product ‘Vested Direct’, powered by SBM Bank, due to the order while IndMoney had to change user transaction flows to help load US brokerage accounts. 

Users were asked to use their existing bank accounts to deposit USD into their brokerage accounts.

“Adding new money to US stocks a/c via SBM bank India will be temporarily paused. Please note that your money in your US stocks a/c is absolutely safe. You can continue to buy, sell & withdraw to your bank a/c," IndMoney had said.

"SIP have been temporarily paused as the bank, SBM Bank India will not be able to process new outward remittances because of a recent RBI order. We will notify you as soon as alternate channels for the same are activated,” it added. 

After tightening the noose around digital lending platforms, the RBI is taking a closer look at other bank-fintech partnerships. The CapTable had earlier reported that Federal Bank has also received additional queries from the regulator regarding the nitty gritty of its partnership with Pune-headquartered OneCard. OneCard runs a co-branded credit card programme powered by the private sector lender. While OneCard acquires and manages the customer, Federal Bank underwrites the loan and owns the card rails—a pathway facilitating payments between the cardholder and the associated financial entity.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Shell E4 Clean Energy Enterprise Summit: A confluence of corporates and startups influencing the clean energy sector

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

7 inspiring rags to riches stories of entrepreneurs

Autotech startup Readyassist acquires two-wheeler workshop chain SpeedForce for $10M

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Enterprise-class OKR platform Profit.co raises $11M in funding led by Elevation Capital

Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding

Autotech startup Readyassist acquires two-wheeler workshop chain SpeedForce for $10M

Income Tax dept conducts survey action against Cipla

PLI schemes make Indian firms globally competitive, attract investment: Economic Survey 2023

200% rise in rural internet subscriptions in last 7 years: Economic Survey 2023