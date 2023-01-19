Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ritesh Agarwal partners Naropa to give personal grants to four startups

By Trisha Medhi
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 12:37:47 GMT+0000
Ritesh Agarwal partners Naropa to give personal grants to four startups
The grants are a part of an initiative pledging Rs 1 crore equity free grant and mentorship to grassroots entrepreneurs in the Ladakh region picking up promising startups for funding.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Founder and CEO of ﻿Oyo﻿ Rooms Ritesh Agarwal has announced an equity-free grant of Rs 5 lakh each to four startups from Ladakh in a partnership with Naropa Fellowship.


These grants are a part of an initiative pledging Rs 1 crore equity-free grant and mentorship to entrepreneurs in the Ladakh region. Ritesh Agarwal has worked closely in collaboration with the Naropa Fellowship, a Ladakh-based fellowship programme, to shortlist these startups that will bring value to and boost the local economies of the region.

"Being from a small town myself, I resonate with the potential of these startups to create an exponential impact on their communities," Ritesh said in a tweet. "I'm truly looking forward to supporting and mentoring them," he added.

This fellowship provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to create businesses that add value to the local community and bring economic sustainability to the region. The four startups selected are Siachen Naturals, Ladakh Brew, Nima Goos Goos, and The Forest Collective.


Siachen Naturals was founded with the aim to produce and promote healthy food alternatives to fast food. It has developed a range of traditional Ladakhi superfoods made of organic ingredients such a barley which are rich in protein and fiber, the company has said.

Image Source - Ritesh Agarwal twitter handle

Image Source - Ritesh Agarwal twitter handle

Ladakh Brew identified the market potential of Chaang (Ladakhi local beer) and decided to produce and promote it as the only commercial local beverage available in the region. Its production also encourages the farming of Barley, the main ingredient used in its manufacturing, which has been decreasing over the years due to the preference for cash crops. The company claims also provide livelihood opportunities to local women who have been making Chaang for ages, a statement read.

Image Source - Ritesh Agarwal twitter handle

Nima Goos Goos promotes the natural herbs and crops which are found in abundance in the Himalayan region. Its herbal tea, also known as ‘Tisanes’ is available in different varieties and created a distinct reputation for itself in a short time, it said in a statement.

Image Source - Ritesh Agarwal twitter handle

Image Source - Ritesh Agarwal twitter handle

The Forest Collective looks to stop pine-fueled forest fires and promote pine-based biomaterials which are alternatives to plastic and timber for varied industries. It is also exploring the potential of using them for the manufacture of wellness products like perfumes and candles to diversify income streams, it said in a statement.


Ritesh will continue to support these ventures through regular interactions and sustained guidance, a statement read.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

Mumbai, here we come!

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 Cr in pre-series B co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel, & General Catalyst

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes at OTPless
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 19, 2023)

Android dominance: SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

PhonePe, Breathe Well-being, Gullak, and others raise capital

Mumbai, here we come!