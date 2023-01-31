Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding

Saarthi Pedagogy raises final tranche of pre-Series A round

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup ﻿Saarthi Pedagogy﻿ has raised Rs 10 crore from venture capital firm GVFL Limited. The round also saw participation from Prestige Group subsidiary Pinnacle Investments. The capital infusion brings its Rs 30 crore pre-Series A round to a close.

In a statement, the company said the funds will be utilised to ramp up the technology team, create content, and expand its sales footprint.

Founded in 2018 by Sushil Agrawal, Saarthi Pedagogy offers Learning Management System (LMS) and ERP features to mid-tier schools. The startup recently launched its revamped technology platform to help schools identify improvements in the learning outcomes of students and offer them personalised homework sheets.

The Esports Club raises $3M

Bengaluru-based gaming marketing services provider The Esports Club has raised $3 million led by KOMLAY Group and SAMBAVANATH Group. The company will utilise the funds to expand its operations to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2019 by Vamsi Krishna, Ishaan Arya, and Mansoor Ahmed Noor, The Esports Club provides turnkey gaming marketing solutions to brands entering the space. It has developed and launched gaming and esports IPs, including The Arena in partnership with Comic Con India, and one of the longest-running esports tournament series TEC Challenger Series and TEC Gauntlet.

Nourish You raises $2M in seed round

Hyderabad-based superfoods brand Nourish You has raised $2 million in a seed funding round with participation from Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group, Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder, Darwinbox), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Abhijeet Pai (Co-founder, Gruhas Proptech), Abhinay Bollineni (CEO, KIMS), and others.

The brand will utilise the funds to double down on research and development of new products to diversify its portfolio of offerings. It will also allocate part of the funds for branding and marketing, new talent acquisition, and strengthening its distribution and marketplace.

Founded in 2015 by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy, and Rakesh Kilaru, Nourish You retails its brand of quinoa, chia, millets, edible seeds, and breakfast cereals across online marketplaces and ecommerce platforms. It also exports its products to countries, including Nepal, Singapore, Kenya, Dubai, Mongolia, and Maldives.