Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding

By Team YS
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 13:08:15 GMT+0000
Saarthi Pedagogy, Nourish You, and The Esports Club raise funding
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saarthi Pedagogy raises final tranche of pre-Series A round

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup ﻿Saarthi Pedagogy﻿ has raised Rs 10 crore from venture capital firm GVFL Limited. The round also saw participation from Prestige Group subsidiary Pinnacle Investments. The capital infusion brings its Rs 30 crore pre-Series A round to a close.

In a statement, the company said the funds will be utilised to ramp up the technology team, create content, and expand its sales footprint. 

Founded in 2018 by Sushil Agrawal, Saarthi Pedagogy offers Learning Management System (LMS) and ERP features to mid-tier schools. The startup recently launched its revamped technology platform to help schools identify improvements in the learning outcomes of students and offer them personalised homework sheets.

The Esports Club raises $3M

Bengaluru-based gaming marketing services provider The Esports Club has raised $3 million led by KOMLAY Group and SAMBAVANATH Group. The company will utilise the funds to expand its operations to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2019 by Vamsi Krishna, Ishaan Arya, and Mansoor Ahmed Noor, The Esports Club provides turnkey gaming marketing solutions to brands entering the space. It has developed and launched gaming and esports IPs, including The Arena in partnership with Comic Con India, and one of the longest-running esports tournament series TEC Challenger Series and TEC Gauntlet. 

Nourish You raises $2M in seed round

Hyderabad-based superfoods brand Nourish You has raised $2 million in a seed funding round with participation from Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group, Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder, Darwinbox), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Abhijeet Pai (Co-founder, Gruhas Proptech), Abhinay Bollineni (CEO, KIMS), and others.

The brand will utilise the funds to double down on research and development of new products to diversify its portfolio of offerings. It will also allocate part of the funds for branding and marketing, new talent acquisition, and strengthening its distribution and marketplace. 

Founded in 2015 by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy, and Rakesh Kilaru, Nourish You retails its brand of quinoa, chia, millets, edible seeds, and breakfast cereals across online marketplaces and ecommerce platforms. It also exports its products to countries, including Nepal, Singapore, Kenya, Dubai, Mongolia, and Maldives.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Shell E4 Clean Energy Enterprise Summit: A confluence of corporates and startups influencing the clean energy sector

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

7 inspiring rags to riches stories of entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Enterprise-class OKR platform Profit.co raises $11M in funding led by Elevation Capital

Autotech startup Readyassist acquires two-wheeler workshop chain SpeedForce for $10M

Income Tax dept conducts survey action against Cipla

PLI schemes make Indian firms globally competitive, attract investment: Economic Survey 2023

200% rise in rural internet subscriptions in last 7 years: Economic Survey 2023