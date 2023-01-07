Menu
Startup India Innovation Week to be held next week, leading to National Startup Day

By Debolina Biswas
January 07, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 07 2023 06:50:04 GMT+0000
Startup India Innovation Week to be held next week, leading to National Startup Day
Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the startup innovation week features startup-related events to be held at 75 places across the country.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will organise Startup India Innovation Week next week (January 10 to 16).


The startup innovation week, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in the country, will lead to the National Startup Day on January 16.


The week-long celebration will consist of knowledge sharing sessions for entrepreneurs and enablers of the Indian startup ecosystem. Startup-related events are set to be organised in 75 places across the country.

Training of incubators, workshops for women entrepreneurs, stakeholder round tables, capacity building workshops, conferences, and startup pitching sessions are part of the agenda of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
startup bharat

Last year, Prime Minister Modi had announced January 16 as National Startup Day to acknowledge startups' contribution to the country's economy. "Our startups are changing the rules of the game. That's why I believe startups are going to be the backbone of new India," he had said.


The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will also organise a felicitation ceremony for the winners of National Startup Awards 2022. The awards recognise and reward innovators, changemakers, and enablers of the startup ecosystem, across sectors and categories.

Highlights of the Startup India Innovation Week

  • January 10: Founders of today, leaders of tomorrow
  • January 11: Bridging the bridge: Going global
  • January 12: Government as an enabler of innovation
  • January 13: Decoding the seed: Understanding seed funding mechanism
  • January 14: Masterclass on responsible investing
  • January 15: Channelising private investments/ funding into startups
  • January 16: Championing the billion-dollar dream


Click here to know more.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

