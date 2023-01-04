Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

The Circle: Founders Club accelerates 13 South Korean startups in India

The Circle: Founders Club (The Circle FC), a business accelerator for early-stage startups in India (a portfolio company of Hunch Ventures), in collaboration with the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) has assisted a batch of 13 South Korean startups to explore synergies in the Indian market.





SchoiceHabsida, Urock Inc, Rezi, WhoseGoods, Wordvice, PiQuant, PowePlayer, DenQ, LabSD, Kairos, Mirinae, HiLokal, and You Need Character were the 13 Korean startups selected in the programme. These companies focus on edtech, healthtech, ecommerce, AI, and cybersecurity.





The 16-week-long market discovery and entry programme offered a go-to-market engine to validate, scale and provide access to business and distribution partners for the startups to establish their base in India.





During the course of the programme, the startups signed 23 MoUs, went through 650 hours of mentoring, more than 150 one on one meetings, participated in 15 events such as NASSCOM Product Conclave (NPC), DIDAC India 2023, Expodent 2022 (Mumbai), and other ecosystem meet-ups. The offline demo-day of the programme was held at The Circle.Work in Gurugram on 10 November and saw participation from various stakeholders including some startup investors.





The Circle FC team is also working on bridge programs for Indian startups looking to expand in South Korea and other East Asian markets.

HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland

Software-as-a-Service company HighRadius has announced its new office in Kraków, Poland. This will be its fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris.





The Poland office will focus on recruiting local finance and accounting talent to support the implementation and adoption of HighRadius solutions by the growing base of European customers.





“Our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients in Europe get the timely service and support they deserve. With this expansion to Poland, we are better equipped to provide them with the utmost level of attention and care," Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius, said.

Aisle launches Jalebi, a dating app exclusively for desi GenZ's

Aisle has unveiled Jalebi, the newest addition to its suite of dating apps, this week.

Exclusively built for the single, progressive and predominantly Gen Z market, Jalebi makes way for a long overdue glow-up in the Indian dating scene.

With the tagline 'Seriously good dating', Jalebi aims to be the antidote to the shallow and often inconsequential arc of game-like casual dating.

Other than a safe and friendly community of singles, Jalebi's features include selfie-verified profiles to create a more credible community, a mosaic profile design that makes more information about a member available at a glance, and audio prompt options that allow members to level up on their dating game to establish a higher level of trust.

Jalebi is now available to download on IOS and Android.





