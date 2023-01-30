Menu
Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

By Press Trust of India
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 08:17:14 GMT+0000
Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen
Sun Pharma has acquired Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam as part of the deal.
Drug major ﻿Sun Pharma﻿ Industries on Monday said it has acquired three anti-inflammatory brands—Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam—from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care.


All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a statement.


The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.


Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combinations of Trypsin, Bromelain, and Rutoside to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval.


The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013.


"The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is used to control oedema and it speeds up the healing process," it said.

"In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of postoperative pain and inflammation," Sun Pharma India business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said.


As per IQVIA data, India's overall market of proteolytic enzymes for healing, pain, and oedema is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

Edited by Suman Singh

