Mumbai, here we come!

By Team YS
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 15:20:13 GMT+0000
Mumbai, here we come!
TechSparks, the premier startup event of the year, is now coming to Mumbai for the first time! Taking place on March 22nd and 23rd at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, this year's event will continue to focus on "Building on India's Tech Agenda".
TechSparks, the premier startup event of the year, is now coming to Mumbai for the first time! Taking place on March 22nd and 23rd at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, this year's event will continue to focus on "Building on India's Tech Agenda," bringing together more than 2000 attendees and 150+ expert speakers to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges facing the Indian startup ecosystem.


Over the last thirteen years, TechSparks has evolved as the defining destination for technology innovation, igniting a spark of collaboration and celebration among entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and enablers in the ecosystem.


TechSparks has been able to unlock over $2bn in the capital with a combined reach over the years of over one bn. It has also resulted in the creation of SheSparks, a convening and celebration of women changemakers and leaders across ecosystems. 


TechSparks is today the go-to destination for the discovery of exciting new startups and of emerging, cutting-edge technologies. It is the space to learn from the success of the best-in-class companies, both Indian and global while creating a platform where people can connect meaningfully.


With this first edition in Mumbai, TechSparks is here to celebrate the unique spirit of Mumbai along with unveiling the latest in technology innovation across sectors ranging from Fintech to Media, Gaming, SaaS and more. 


The event would be organized in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society which is spearheading forward-looking policies for enabling an entrepreneurial ecosystem and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), which is represented by some of the most valued and high-growth companies and startups based in Mumbai.


With a lineup of keynote speakers and panellists from some of the most successful and innovative companies in the tech industry, government leaders, policymakers, business heads, creators and artists, TechSparks Mumbai Edition is the perfect platform to bring the spotlight on the emerging convergence of technology and entrepreneurship in solving some of our country’s most pressing challenges.


Whether you are a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, TechSparks Mumbai Edition is the ultimate destination to learn, to share and to engage with the ecosystem. So mark your calendars for March 22nd and 23rd and join us at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai for two days and lasting memories.


Don't miss out on the biggest startup event of the year. Register now here and be a part of the TechSparks Mumbai edition.

