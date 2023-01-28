Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

US venture capitalists hope India's Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem

By Press Trust of India
January 28, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 07:48:47 GMT+0000
US venture capitalists hope India's Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem
According to Arun Kumar, managing partner of Celesta Capital, the venture capitalists want to capitalise on Indian talent and invest in them.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1. The venture capitalist community here in the US is very excited given the large number of unicorns emerging out of India in recent years.


According to Arun Kumar, managing partner of Celesta Capital, the venture capitalists want to capitalise on Indian talent and invest in them.

"As a US-based venture capital firm investing in India, we are keenly interested in policies and initiatives that will support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country," Kumar told PTI.

"Signals and allocations in the Budget that further the growth of new ventures based on innovation and entrepreneurship would be particularly welcome," Kumar said.


Kumar served as assistant secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and director general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS) during the Obama Administration.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022
ALSO READ
Increasing adoption of ONDC: Industry demands from Budget 2023

"We are eager to see in the Budget the government's continued commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages foreign investment and supports the growth of new and emerging companies, including in the deep-tech space," Kumar said.


The geopolitical scenario and the pandemic induced the need to diversify supply chain sources and present India with an opportunity to enhance its participation as a trusted node in global value chains, he said.


"Such an aspiration would call for policies that make it easy and cost-effective to both import and export in such a way that the efficiency of supply chains can be enhanced, boosting the competitiveness of Indian manufacturing," said Kumar, who also served as the Chairman and CEO of KPMG in India for a five-year term that ended last February.


According to Kumar, the growth of the manufacturing sector is already spawning attractive new opportunities both to make products for domestic and global use and to develop technologies and solutions that enhance manufacturing capabilities.


"We believe that with the right policies in place, India has the potential to become a global leader in many technology sectors, and we are excited to be a part of that journey," he said in response to a question.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

Adani FPO subscribed 1% on opening day

Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report

2023 entrepreneurship outlook — 5 founder pitches, 5 experts, 15 takeaways

Daily Capsule
Sequoia-backed Flint stops flagship yield service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report

How the Union Budget can help India mitigate the climate change crisis

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

TI Clean Mobility to acquire additional 30.04% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility for Rs 51 Cr

There’s nobody better than us to represent the world at this juncture: Dr Chintan Vaishnav on G20