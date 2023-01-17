Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 14:18:32 GMT+0000
WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges
The Global Collaboration Village, powered by Microsoft Mesh, is a prime example of how metaverse technology can be used to bring people and communities together in new ways.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The World Economic Forum on Tuesday unveiled a working prototype of its Global Collaboration Village, a purpose-driven metaverse, where organisations can convene to learn about, create solutions for, and take action on the world's most pressing challenges.


It was launched in partnership with Accenture and Microsoft.


"With the Global Collaboration Village, we are creating the first public purpose-oriented application of the metaverse technology, building a true global village in the virtual space," WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said.


"Supported by a unique range of partners from the public and private sectors, the village will use the frontier capabilities of the metaverse to find solutions for addressing the big issues of our time in a more open, inclusive, and sustained way," he added.


Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture, said, "The metaverse will profoundly change every part of every business, bridging our physical and digital worlds, and over time will enable companies to create innovative new consumer products and services, transform their manufacturing and operations, and reimagine the way we collaborate and work".


Brad Smith, Vice-Chair and President of Microsoft Corporation, said, "We believe the metaverse has the potential to fundamentally change the way we communicate and collaborate, overcoming limitations of the physical world to deliver enhanced connections for everyone."


The Global Collaboration Village, powered by Microsoft Mesh, is a prime example of how metaverse technology can be used to bring people and communities together in new ways, he added.


The village has got a town hall and a virtual Congress Centre for future sessions or meetings, such as plenaries, workshops, and bilaterals.


Virtual collaboration spaces for immersive storytelling and the forum's thought leadership are intended to inspire collaboration, experiential learning and real-world impact on global issues.


For example, in a virtual ocean hub, participants can dive into the ocean's depths and explore why and how marine ecosystems must be protected to preserve life on land and in water.


There are also stakeholder campuses, where WEF partners can shape their presence, convene their stakeholders, and partner with others to innovate and find solutions to global challenges.


Over the next year, the forum will invite organisations to build in these immersive spaces to bolster learning, collaboration and partnership further.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund