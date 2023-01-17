Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

World Economic Forum to launch thematic centre on healthcare in Telangana

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 07:49:37 GMT+0000
World Economic Forum to launch thematic centre on healthcare in Telangana
A collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, the Forum's Managing Director, and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The World Economic Forum will launch a thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana in collaboration with the state government.


The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organisation, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences, the World Economic Forum announced at Davos, during its annual meeting.


"India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia, said Borge Brende, President, World Economic Form.


"C4IR (Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution) Telangana, with the support of the Forum's global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres, will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs, and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector," he said.


A collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, the Forum's Managing Director, and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana.


"I am delighted that the WEF (World Economic Forum) has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today," said K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana.


The minister also said, "Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate value and impact created by Telangana's life sciences sector globally."


Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare, World Economic Forum, said, "With its strong track record in vaccine and medicines manufacturing and willingness to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare."


C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution Network and the second centre in India.


C4IR Telangana plans to facilitate, advance, and accelerate the development and adoption of technologies in genomics, personalised medicine, and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the intersection of life sciences and technology in the region and globally.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital