World Economic Forum to launch thematic centre on healthcare in Telangana

The World Economic Forum will launch a thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana in collaboration with the state government.





The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organisation, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences, the World Economic Forum announced at Davos, during its annual meeting.





"India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia, said Borge Brende, President, World Economic Form.





"C4IR (Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution) Telangana, with the support of the Forum's global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres, will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs, and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector," he said.





A collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, the Forum's Managing Director, and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana.





"I am delighted that the WEF (World Economic Forum) has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today," said K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana.





The minister also said, "Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate value and impact created by Telangana's life sciences sector globally."





Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare, World Economic Forum, said, "With its strong track record in vaccine and medicines manufacturing and willingness to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare."





C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution Network and the second centre in India.





C4IR Telangana plans to facilitate, advance, and accelerate the development and adoption of technologies in genomics, personalised medicine, and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the intersection of life sciences and technology in the region and globally.