It's a meme fest as Indian Twitter reacts to Budget

By Team YS
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 13:37:57 GMT+0000
It's a meme fest as Indian Twitter reacts to Budget
Here’s how Indian Twitter digested Budget 2023 with hilarious memes and post-budget reactions.
The budget is out and so are the memes.

In the age of social media, nothing escapes scrutiny, and Budget 2023 was no exception. Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation made some key announcements on agritech, artificial intelligence, upskilling, and tax relaxation for startups.

While gold, silver, and diamond became more expensive, even kitchen chimneys saw a rise in their rates. 

Doing what they do best, Indian Twitterati had a field day with a slew of reactions to the “Amrith Kaal Budget”!

India’s middle class found some respite this year as the FM announced no tax to be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. 

But wait till you read the fine print. 

Cigarettes became more expensive. And, the tension is palpable!

And here’s an ode to the best friends of the government: Business leaders and startups.

Here are some bonus tweets, just for laughs! 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

