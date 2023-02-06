Menu
Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report

By Pooja Malik
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 12:47:20 GMT+0000
Dell lays off 5% of its global workforce: Report
Dell saw the worst loss among significant corporations, with a 35% drop compared to the same period in 2021, according to preliminary statistics from industry and researcher IDC.
﻿Dell Technologies﻿ Inc. has said it will lay off 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its global workforce, due to the slump in the personal computer market and a potential recession.

Dell is yet to disclose which departments will be most affected by the latest round of layoffs.

The company’s previous cost-cutting measures, such as a hiring freeze and travel curb, are no longer enough, Co-COO Jeff Clarke said in an internal memo, as reported by Bloomberg.

YourStory has not been able to independently verify this report.

Dell reported a 6% sales decline in the period ended October 28 and gave revenue projections for the ongoing quarter that fell short of analyst estimates, saying customers were reducing their purchases of information technology.

PCs account for around 55% of the company’s revenue.

Dell saw the worst loss among significant corporations, with a 35% drop compared to the same period in 2021, according to preliminary statistics from industry and researcher IDC.

BYJU'S axes over 900 more jobs across teams; senior execs also let go: sources

The company is expected to provide further information on the financial impact of the job cuts when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 2.

Dell had let go of an undisclosed number of employees to prepare for the uncertainties presented by the pandemic in 2020. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

