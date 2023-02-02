Menu
SaaS startup Freightify raises $12M; OLL receives funding from Shark Tank judges

By Team YS
February 02, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 02 2023 14:42:00 GMT+0000
SaaS startup Freightify raises $12M; OLL receives funding from Shark Tank judges
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Whether it was post-Budget blues or something else on going on in the world, funding into startups on Thursday was muted with only one transaction amounting to $12 million alongside a sprinkling of smaller deals.

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) startup ﻿Freightify﻿ raised $12 million in a Series A round funding through a mix of equity and debt from Sequoia Capital India, TMV and Alteria Capital besides other existing ventures.

A Toddler Thing raises Rs 2.2 crore led by Mumbai Angels

A Toddler Thing, a D2C (direct-to-customer) brand focussed on the baby segment raised Rs 2.2 crore in funding led by Mumbai Angels and other investors.

The startup said it will use this fresh capital towards marketing and expansion activities along with expanding its product line. Founded in 2017, A Toddler Thing has processed over 1.5 lakh orders till date.

OLL raises funding from Shark Tank India judges

Edtech startup OLL has raised Rs 30 lakh from Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart and Vineeta Singh, CEO - SUGAR Cosmetics in its seed round of funding. The startup plans to use this capital to expand its services to more cities.

OLL is an online marketplace for teachers and learners where it provides learning services on subjects like technology, finance, robotics, fintech, coding and public speaking.

Abhinay Maths raises capital from Classplus

Edtech startup Abhinay Maths has raised an undisclosed round of funding from another edtech company Classplus. The firm will use this capital to expand its business and increase its reach in Tier II and III cities.

This partnership with Classplus will enable Abhinay Maths to leverage the former’s technology and curriculum expertise to expand its reach. Founded in 2017 by Abhinay Sharma, the startup is focused on competitive exam preparation for various government jobs and claims to have 2.5 million subscribers.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

