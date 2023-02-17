Menu
India's big tech double whammy: Layoffs at Google, Twitter shuts two offices

By Prasannata Patwa
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 07:50:51 GMT+0000
India's big tech double whammy: Layoffs at Google, Twitter shuts two offices
The Alphabet-owned platform laid off 453 employees across departments, while Elon Musk-run Twitter closed two out of three offices in India.
The shaky tech jobs market continues to impact Indian employees at big tech companies. On Thursday, Alphabet-run Google's India arm laid off 453 employees across various departments. Twitter India, on the other hand, closed down two out of its three offices in India, asking employees to work from home.

An email from Sanjay Gupta, Google India's vice president and country head, was sent to employees informing them of the move on Thursday.

The Hindu Business Line was the first to report the development.

Meanwhile, Twitter has closed its offices in Mumbai and New Delhi, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the development. Only the Bengaluru office, which mostly consists of engineers, is functioning as Elon Musk attempts to turn the struggling social media platform's fortune and make its financials profitable.

These developments come at a time when big tech firms—including Meta and Amazon—have been laying off employees as part of cost-cutting efforts amid a weakening global economy.

Last month, Google had said it would be laying off 6% or 12,000 employees globally. At the time, chief executive Sundar Pichai said he took "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," as per reports.

A query sent to Google did not elicit any response until the publishing of this story. Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 2022, after billionaire Tesla Founder Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging site fired roughly over 200 employees or more than 90% of its employees in the country.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

