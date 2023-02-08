Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
AWS

AWS

View Brand Publisher

Join AWS’ webinar to explore edtech’s potential to unleash new opportunities and future-proof academics

By Surya Kannoth
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 11:29:24 GMT+0000
Join AWS’ webinar to explore edtech’s potential to unleash new opportunities and future-proof academics
An ideal platform for edtech/startup founders, users, investors and other players in the edtech ecosystem, this interactive webinar, slated for 23 February 2023, will revolve around the topic ‘How EdTechs are unleashing opportunities and future-proofing academics’.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Technology has taken over our daily lives, and education is no exception. With edtech opening up game-changing opportunities in the sector, it has pivoted the way teachers, learners and educational institutions operate. Moreover, with the government’s push for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education has clearly laid out the segments where edtech players can contribute to improving Indian education. The policy promotes 21st century learning in all aspects. Transcending from traditional ‘chalk-and-talk’ classrooms to virtual sessions, edtechs are leveraging technology to build a robust curriculum for all - be it for schools, adult education or workforce training programs.

Having tasted their success on domestic turf, Indian edtech companies are now exploring overseas markets to expand their global footprint. As a seamless, virtual and boundary-free service, Indian edtech has the potential to cater to markets across the globe without glitches. What’s more, with our academicians being globally celebrated, Indian edtech companies are raising the bar for education worldwide.

Given this context and its thrust on education, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has planned a webinar to better understand how edtech has the potential to be a key catalyst for creating a highly efficient ecosystem, scaling boundaries and empowering the next generation. An ideal platform for edtech/startup founders, customers and users, investors and other players in the edtech ecosystem, the webinar, slated for 23 February 2023, will revolve around the topic ‘How EdTechs are unleashing opportunities and future-proofing academics’.

“We have about 400 million students and 55,000 higher education institutions in India, making us one of the largest education ecosystems in the world. Unlike other countries, the Indian education system is a layered education model, the opportunity to grow and scale persists,” said Sunil PP, Lead - Education, Space, and NPO, Amazon Internet Services.

https://yourstory.com/2022/10/aws-cloud-education-showcase-navigating-new-education-era

India’s edtech, which is a perfect example of ‘Made in India for the world’, is booming given its high product quality, massive addressable market, huge pool of skilled educators and stakeholder willingness to invest in the solutions being taken to market. Global learners, on the other hand, are choosing to enroll with Indian edtech firms for affordable and world-class content.

Numerous Indian edtech companies are now collaborating with international universities or acquiring foreign firms for wider visibility and access to capital in major markets like the US and to establish India as a global education hub.

The webinar will feature eminent speakers such as Mihir Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teachmint and Ranjan Kumar, Co-founder and CFO, Learnyst in conversation with the moderator Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore. The speakers will deep-dive on the value that edtechs are creating today and its potential to make a difference in India and on global shores.

With more Indian edtechs reimagining the global online education space, the webinar aims to portray edtech as a viable industry creating value across borders, uplifting skills and helping students achieve a comparative learning ecosystem.

Here's your chance to participate in this webinar.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato shares soar 9% as Deepinder Goyal hints at profitability ahead of Q3 results

Gurugram startup Skye Air launches traffic management system for drones

Lendingkart acquires personal loans platform Upwards

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why working professionals need Stoa, India’s best alternative to an MBA

Zomato shares soar 9% as Deepinder Goyal hints at profitability ahead of Q3 results

Travellers from G20 nations can use UPI for payments in India: RBI

‘The pandemic has triggered gender-regressive outcomes’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey