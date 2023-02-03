Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Market turmoil due to fall in Adani Group shares 'storm in tea cup' from macro eco view point: Fin Secy

By Press Trust of India
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 10:26:31 GMT+0000
Market turmoil due to fall in Adani Group shares 'storm in tea cup' from macro eco view point: Fin Secy
The stock price of Adani Enterprises fell by over 70% from its peak of Rs 4,190 in December last year.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The stock market turmoil created by rout in ﻿Adani Group﻿ shares is a "storm in a tea cup" from a macroeconomic point of view, finance secretary TV Somanathan said on Friday, emphasising that India's public financial system is robust.

The senior most bureaucrat in the finance ministry also said that movements in the stock market per se is not the government's concern and there are independent regulators to take necessary action.

Replying to a question on the impact of the fraud allegations on the Adani group on financial system considering banks and insurance companies exposure to the group, Somanathan said India's public financial institutions are robust.

"There is absolutely no concern from the point of view of financial stability, either for depositors, or for policyholders, or for anyone holding shares in these institutions. The share of any one company is not such as to create any impact at the macro level and so there is absolutely no concern from that point of view," he told PTI in a post-budget interview.

The stock price of Adani Enterprises fell by over 70% from its peak of Rs 4,190 in December, last year.

Since January, the BSE Sensex has slumped by over 1,000 points largely driven by sell off in Adani group stocks.

Asked if the turmoil in stock market will impact revised estimates of disinvestment collections, Somanathan said these gyrations do not affect the macro economy at all.

"They are a side show. They are of interest to those who are interested in stock markets and investment. From macroeconomic point of view, this is a non-issue. It's a complete non-issue from our point of view. It's a storm in a tea cup as far as macroeconomics are concerned, not in respect of markets."

The secretary further said that the fluctuations in the stock market prices is not a concern and it is an universal phenomenon of all stock markets in all circumstances.

ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

"The government's concern is with creating the right investment environment, creating a well regulated set of financial market... making sure there is transparency and that the market functions well; making sure the information asymmetry is reduced; and making sure the government's own macroeconomic policies are sound," Somanathan said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Hindenburg released the report on January 24--the day on which Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore follow-on share sale opened for anchor investors, while the allegations have been rejected by the conglomerate.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Budget 2023 takes a shine to lab-grown diamonds

Google parent Alphabet reports fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit

Tim Cook 'very bullish on India' as Apple sets quarterly revenue record in the country

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 3, 2023)

Are you a social impact innovator? Apply to the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 now

Tim Cook 'very bullish on India' as Apple sets quarterly revenue record in the country

Amazon says operating profit could touch zero next quarter due to tough tech climate

How the Academia Industry Training programme serves as a launchpad for Swiss and Indian startups

Ant Group’s Douglas Feagin resigns from Paytm Board